It’s yet another chapter in a twisty saga that raised the hackles of Outer Sunset residents and pissed off nearly all corners of the city.

In documents filed last week in Nevada Bankruptcy Court, Raelynn Hickey — who is CEO of the Reno-based entity that owns the property, 2700 Sloat Holding — declared that it requires debt relief in the range of $10 million to $50 million. Among the creditors are the company’s architects, Solomon Cordwell Buenz, and its land-use attorneys at Reuben, Junius & Rose.

First, the developer couple wanted to tap into a state density bonus law (SB 330) to build a 50-story tower at 2700 Sloat Blvd., but it was rejected by city planners. Then, they pivoted to a version half the size, hoping a different state law would facilitate approval. That effort was knocked back last month.

It has been two years since John and Raelynn Hickey pitched their concept for a skyscraper in the Outer Sunset, and they have failed to get any version of the project approved.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

The skyscraper proposal was seized on by anti-development activists as an example of a project massively out of scope with the surrounding neighborhood, enabled by new housing legislation. Even developers traditionally aligned with building denser and taller housing denounced the project as unfeasible to pursue.

Critics characterized the design as a “spite project” submitted in response to SF Planning’s rejection of an earlier, more modest, 12-story plan.

When the Hickeys unveiled their design for the tower in 2023, neighbors balked. Thousands of residents of the sleepy beachside neighborhood signed a petition in protest, and officials called the plans “categorically out of compliance with both state and local laws.”

This isn't a joke – it's a real proposal in San Francisco and neighborhoods all over California could be next – including yours. But we are fighting back & standing up for our right to have a say about what gets built in our communities. Join us: https://t.co/rxJ3sWMFQ5

John Hickey has a checkered history. In 2004, he pitched plans for the largest residential towers in California, in San Francisco’s India Basin. Those failed to come to fruition after he was indicted and spent 97 months in prison in connection with a Ponzi scheme to develop land in Napa and Sonoma counties; he and a co-conspirator bilked more than 700 investors out of roughly $20 million, according to court records.

By filing for Chapter 11, Raelynn Hickey has left the door open for 2700 Sloat Holding to renegotiate terms with its lender, Loan Oak Fund, which moved to foreclose on the property this year after the Hickeys defaulted on a $10.2 million loan.

Once a debtor files for bankruptcy, the court puts a temporary stay on everything related to the property in question, meaning creditors cannot seize the asset. Last month, Loan Oak Fund attempted to auction off the property, but no buyer was found.