Our 8 favorite long-weekend getaways around the bay

One of the great joys of living in San Francisco is how easy it is to escape the city and get into nature. From wine country day trips to long-weekend escapades in Gold Country towns, a whole world of adventure awaits within a few hours of the Bay Area. At the Standard, we love to explore, and over the years have created guides to everything from floating the Russian River to where to eat when you visit Mendocino County.
In honor of the long 4th of July weekend, we present our favorite weekend adventure spots. Whether it’s a short day trip, or a last-minute camping trip you’re craving, we’ve got you covered. And hey, if you’re heading south to Los Angeles, we even have tips for enjoying Bakersfield on your way.
A food-focused road trip to Point Reyes Station is about as iconic as it gets for San Francisco day trips. The tiny nearby town of Marshall along Tomales Bay is home to the stylish Lodge at Marconi, where we suggest you begin your West Marin culinary adventure. Check out editor-at-large Sara Deseran’s guide to the perfect food-focused trip to Tomales Bay: The Marin coast’s best eating enclave has gotten even better.
And if oysters are your thing, don’t miss our guide to Oyster tasting in Tomales Bay. Longtime Tomales Bay Oyster Company lovers: don’t forget that there are no picnic tables on site anymore — but you can take your oysters to a nearby park.
Want to escape the fog of the coast for the fresh – and warm – air of the mountains? The Sierra Nevadas are calling. First stop: Bishop, the undiscovered jewel of Owens Valley. As senior editor Astrid Kane writes, “No matter which route you take, what time of year it is or what time of day you leave, the drive from San Francisco to one of the most beautiful places in California takes at least six hours. But as anyone who’s trekked over the Tioga Pass and down the spectacularly scenic eastern side of the Sierra Nevada can tell you, the journey to Bishop is worth it.”
Read the full story here, and our guide to the Top 5 Sierra Nevada summer road trips, with itineraries for Yosemite, Amador City, South Lake Tahoe, Mammoth and…Arnold?
Let’s face it: 4th of July weekend in San Francisco is notoriously dreary, what with our fog that often obscures the expensive fireworks displays. If you’re seeking some heat heat, run for the foothills, because these three Gold Country towns – Placerville, Murphys, and Groveland – are where it’s at right now. You can spelunk in caves, visit historic mining sites, and drink great beers.
Check out our full story here.
Craving an escape that feels indulgent but effortless? Try one of these five ridiculously nice glamping spots just a few hours from the Bay. From a cantilevered tent with peaks as your backdrop at Wildhaven Yosemite in Mariposa, to an ocean‑front Airstream on Half Moon Bay’s bluffs, each locale swaps cliché campfire kits for luxe touches — heated beds, seafood-grade grills, outdoor tubs, yoga decks, cocktails at sunset.
Check out our full guide here.
Take the scenic route to one of four iconic Northern California roadhouses that make the journey just as good as the destination. Head north an hour on Highway 101 and find Washoe House in Petaluma—an 1850s cattlemen’s haunt turned prime rib standby. Swing west to Rio Nido Roadhouse, tucked in the redwoods off River Road in Guerneville, for live music and lazy swims. Want wilder? Cruise three hours up Highway 101 to The Peg House, a funky, off-the-grid oasis near Leggett with smoked tri-tip and barefoot vibes. Or point south: down Skyline and into the Santa Cruz Mountains, where Apple Jack’s Inn in La Honda offers cold drinks, hot jukeboxes, and a timewarp in the trees.
If the heat arrives and you’re ready to get in some water, float your way through Guerneville, where the Russian River delivers chill vibes, sandy beaches, and tubes ready to rent. From Johnson’s Beach to tucked-away spots upriver, our guide maps out the best stretches to drift, sip, and snack your way through summer.
Read the full guide here.
Learn how dispersed camping on public lands run by the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and National Park Service lets you claim a free site up to 14 days a month, no reservation needed. Have your heart set on Yosemite proper? First of all, you should have planned ahead, but if you didn’t, no worries! Our deep dive covers how to catch campsite lottery drops, and daily 7 a.m. openings.
And last but not least…
Crescent City is the tiniest, chillest town you can fly to from the Bay Area — for only $99. Want a memorable, affordable, slightly random getaway? It’s not too late to jump on a plane and go as far north as you can go on the coast before hitting Oregon. It’s a strange place worth visiting. Just remember to rent a car.