The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Our 8 favorite long-weekend getaways around the bay

From glamping in Half Moon Bay to chasing the heat in Gold Country, these are the best getaways from the Bay.

A red-roofed lighthouse and building sit on a rocky cliff above a bright blue ocean. A winding path with railings leads to them, offering a panoramic coastal view.
Point Reyes Lighthouse is always worth a visit. | Source: Weili Li/Getty Images
By The Standard Staff

One of the great joys of living in San Francisco is how easy it is to escape the city and get into nature. From wine country day trips to long-weekend escapades in Gold Country towns, a whole world of adventure awaits within a few hours of the Bay Area. At the Standard, we love to explore, and over the years have created guides to everything from floating the Russian River to where to eat when you visit Mendocino County.

In honor of the long 4th of July weekend, we present our favorite weekend adventure spots. Whether it’s a short day trip, or a last-minute camping trip you’re craving, we’ve got you covered. And hey, if you’re heading south to Los Angeles, we even have tips for enjoying Bakersfield on your way.

Point Reyes Station, Marshall, and Tomales Bay

This image shows a cozy A-frame cabin interior with a sofa, armchairs, and a table. Large windows offer a stunning lake view, and sunlight streams in warmly.
The Lodge at Marconi’s A-Frame Suite living room. | Source: Noah Berger for The Standard

A food-focused road trip to Point Reyes Station is about as iconic as it gets for San Francisco day trips. The tiny nearby town of Marshall along Tomales Bay is home to the stylish Lodge at Marconi, where we suggest you begin your West Marin culinary adventure. Check out editor-at-large Sara Deseran’s guide to the perfect food-focused trip to Tomales Bay: The Marin coast’s best eating enclave has gotten even better.  

And if oysters are your thing, don’t miss our guide to Oyster tasting in Tomales Bay. Longtime Tomales Bay Oyster Company lovers: don’t forget that there are no picnic tables on site anymore — but you can take your oysters to a nearby park.

A hand in a blue glove drizzles liquid over oysters on a grill, with flames rising up. In the background, there's a container of herbs or seasoning.
Maria Villanueva bbqs oysters at the Marshall Store in Tomales Bay. | Source: Brian Feulner for The Standard

The glorious Sierra Nevada Mountains and surroundings

A small town's main street with low-rise buildings, shops, and signs, set against a backdrop of rugged mountains under a blue sky with scattered clouds.
Bishop, the largest town on US 395 in the Eastern Sierra, has so far been spared the gentrification that has afflicted Mammoth Lakes. | Source: Bishopvisitor/Wikimedia/Creative Commons

Want to escape the fog of the coast for the fresh – and warm – air of the mountains? The Sierra Nevadas are calling. First stop: Bishop, the undiscovered jewel of Owens Valley. As senior editor Astrid Kane writes, “No matter which route you take, what time of year it is or what time of day you leave, the drive from San Francisco to one of the most beautiful places in California takes at least six hours. But as anyone who’s trekked over the Tioga Pass and down the spectacularly scenic eastern side of the Sierra Nevada can tell you, the journey to Bishop is worth it.”

Read the full story here, and our guide to the Top 5 Sierra Nevada summer road trips, with itineraries for Yosemite, Amador City, South Lake Tahoe, Mammoth and…Arnold?

Seeking summer in Gold Country

People walk along a lively street past Murphy's Hotel, with an American flag and colorful lights above. A &quot;No Vacancy&quot; sign is displayed, and trees line the background.
The Murphys Hotel functions as both a place to spend the night and a rowdy bar and grill. | Source: Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Let’s face it: 4th of July weekend in San Francisco is notoriously dreary, what with our fog that often obscures the expensive fireworks displays. If you’re seeking some heat heat, run for the foothills, because these three Gold Country towns – Placerville, Murphys, and Groveland – are where it’s at right now. You can spelunk in caves, visit historic mining sites, and drink great beers. 

Check out our full story here.  

Glamping within a few hours of SF

Wooden chairs encircle a fire pit under a canopy, overlooking a serene landscape of rolling hills during a vibrant sunset.
The Valley Overlook at Wildhaven Yosemite in Mariposa. . | Source: Courtesy Wildhaven Yosemite

Craving an escape that feels indulgent but effortless? Try one of these five ridiculously nice glamping spots just a few hours from the Bay. From a cantilevered tent with peaks as your backdrop at Wildhaven Yosemite in Mariposa, to an ocean‑front Airstream on Half Moon Bay’s bluffs, each locale swaps cliché campfire kits for luxe touches — heated beds, seafood-grade grills, outdoor tubs, yoga decks, cocktails at sunset. 

Check out our full guide here

Easy road trips to fun restaurants

Patrons eat at a rustic restaurant with dollar bills covering the ceiling. Red curtains and warm pendant lights add to the cozy ambiance.
Washoe House boasts a 150-year-old history, but the roadhouse has remained popular with locals. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Take the scenic route to one of four iconic Northern California roadhouses that make the journey just as good as the destination. Head north an hour on Highway 101 and find Washoe House in Petaluma—an 1850s cattlemen’s haunt turned prime rib standby. Swing west to Rio Nido Roadhouse, tucked in the redwoods off River Road in Guerneville, for live music and lazy swims. Want wilder? Cruise three hours up Highway 101 to The Peg House, a funky, off-the-grid oasis near Leggett with smoked tri-tip and barefoot vibes. Or point south: down Skyline and into the Santa Cruz Mountains, where Apple Jack’s Inn in La Honda offers cold drinks, hot jukeboxes, and a timewarp in the trees.

Read the full story here

Russian River floating

Three people are in a river with inner tubes, surrounded by lush green trees and hills in the background; it's a sunny, clear day.
The Russian River has long been a popular weekend getaway and summer destination. | Source: RJ Mickelson/The Standard

If the heat arrives and you’re ready to get in some water, float your way through Guerneville, where the Russian River delivers chill vibes, sandy beaches, and tubes ready to rent. From Johnson’s Beach to tucked-away spots upriver, our guide maps out the best stretches to drift, sip, and snack your way through summer.

 Read the full guide here

Tips for scoring last-minute camp sites 

A sign reading &quot;Inyo National Forest&quot; stands amid dry, brushy terrain. Snow-dusted mountains rise sharply behind under a clear blue sky.
You can camp on some public lands without a reservation. | Source: George Rose/Getty Images

Learn how dispersed camping on public lands run by the Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and National Park Service lets you claim a free site up to 14 days a month, no reservation needed. Have your heart set on Yosemite proper? First of all, you should have planned ahead, but if you didn’t, no worries! Our deep dive covers how to catch campsite lottery drops, and daily 7 a.m. openings.

Read the full story here.

And last but not least…

Fly to the tip of California just because

Five surfers in wetsuits walk towards the ocean, carrying colorful surfboards. The sky is partly cloudy, and the wet sand reflects the clouds above.
Sick of surfing OB? Head north to Crescent City. | Source: Mark McKenna for The Standard

Crescent City is the tiniest, chillest town you can fly to from the Bay Area — for only $99. Want a memorable, affordable, slightly random getaway? It’s not too late to jump on a plane and go as far north as you can go on the coast before hitting Oregon. It’s a strange place worth visiting. Just remember to rent a car. 

Read the full story here

