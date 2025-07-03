Our 8 favorite long-weekend getaways around the bay

Want to escape the fog of the coast for the fresh – and warm – air of the mountains? The Sierra Nevadas are calling. First stop: Bishop, the undiscovered jewel of Owens Valley. As senior editor Astrid Kane writes, “No matter which route you take, what time of year it is or what time of day you leave, the drive from San Francisco to one of the most beautiful places in California takes at least six hours. But as anyone who’s trekked over the Tioga Pass and down the spectacularly scenic eastern side of the Sierra Nevada can tell you, the journey to Bishop is worth it.”