Big Sur’s redwoods, state parks, and tide pools are once again within easy reach for Bay Area travelers this Fourth of July weekend, now that a section of Highway 1 that had been partially closed has reopened to two-way traffic.

Caltrans announced this week that crews had fully stabilized a segment of the Pacific Coast Highway approximately 17 miles south of Monterey that partially collapsed in March 2024 after heavy rains. As drone footage revealed, a chunk of the southbound lanes near Rocky Creek Bridge washed out and slid toward the ocean, necessitating one-way traffic controls for the last 15 months.

Now, motorists can more easily appreciate Big Sur’s treasures, including its trio of protected public lands: Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park, Point Sur Historic State Park, and California’s “mini-Yosemite,” Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. Camping sites for the three-day weekend were reserved long ago, but day-trippers can still visit the beaches and hike the rugged terrain.

PCH’s reconstruction also improves access to Rocky Creek Bridge, which, like the better-known Bixby Bridge less than a mile south, is an engineering marvel completed in 1932. For almost a century, tourists have flocked to the scenic overlook to marvel at the high concrete arches, more than 250 feet above the ravines.