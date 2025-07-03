Meanwhile, Moore voted in September 2021 to approve the firm’s San Bao Temple at 1750 Van Ness Ave. This May, she cast a vote supporting the company’s initial plans for a building at 520 Sansome St./447 Battery St., a project still making its way through the commission.

In a 2012 financial disclosure, Moore reported that she retired from the company in 1999 and described the income as a “retirement payment.” Since then, she has listed herself on the forms as a retired associate partner.

Kathrin Moore, who was appointed to the planning commission in 2006 and currently serves as the body’s vice president, has reported earning between $10,000 and $100,000 each year since 2012 from the global firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill.

A longtime San Francisco planning commissioner supported the development of at least two projects in the city by a well-known architecture firm from which she also receives income, according to city disclosure forms, an arrangement that appears to breach the city’s conflict of interest rules.

During a May 15 hearing on the 520 Sansome St./447 Battery St. project, Moore thanked a Skidmore, Owings & Merrill representative after his presentation and lauded the plans, saying they would positively impact the city’s beleaguered downtown.

Moore did not respond to requests for comment, and an inquiry to Moore and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill also went unanswered.

“If there is anything that you could presumably be involved in that even gives the appearance of enriching yourself, then you need to recuse yourself,” McMorris said. “That’s why we have conflict-of-interest laws. Our representatives work for us, not for themselves. The public trust is diminished when things like this happen.”

Sean McMorris, an ethics expert from the good governance nonprofit Common Cause, said Moore’s votes appear to be a conflict of interest because she was paid by the firm.

The seven-member commission advises the mayor and board of supervisors on land use, transportation, and development in the city and votes to approve project permits.

The city’s conflict of interest rules prohibit city officials, including planning commissioners, from making decisions that involve entities from which an individual has received more than $500 in the past year. The state has similar regulations.

“This project addresses all the critical points, including the major investment of the refurbishing of the Transamerica Pyramid,” she said. “I think you’re doing that very skillfully.”

During a September 2021 hearing to approve the Buddhist temple at 1750 Van Ness Ave., Moore similarly advocated for the Skidmore, Owings & Merrill design.

“I am in full support of the project, and I consider the project thoughtful, and as one of the [public] speakers just said, inspirational,” Moore said. “I think it will be a wonderful addition.”

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill is an internationally renowned firm behind iconic buildings such as 7 World Trade Center in New York, the Sears Tower in Chicago, and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building. Its San Francisco designs include One Maritime Plaza and the San Francisco International Airport trusses.

Lydia So, the planning commission’s president, said she was “shocked” to learn of Moore’s connection to the architecture firm and called for an investigation.

“We need to restore public trust in our government,” she said.

The Ethics Commission, which enforces the city’s conflict of interest rules, declined to comment.

“All complaints and enforcement matters are handled confidentially as required by the City Charter,” Michael Canning, the Ethics Commission’s policy and legislative affairs manager, said in a statement. “This requires that we do not disclose any information about any enforcement matters we may be handling, including if we have received a complaint or are carrying out an investigation.”