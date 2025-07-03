Riding in a Waymo may be routine in these parts, but it’s still fun ordering a coffee or cold drink from a robot. However, Artly’s Barista Bot lacks finesse when it comes to drinks like a yuzu refresher with organic honey rose, with just a few floating bits of ice. (“Is this water?” was the question posed by an unwitting taster.) Not only will a drink set you back as much as $7, but you’re given the option to leave a tip. For whom, you ask? With further inspection, we found that there is indeed a real, live human — presumably the bot’s manager — lurking in the back.