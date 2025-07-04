Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Culture

Photos: SF’s most controversial park turns out for the Fourth of July

The SF Pride Band, three Chinese dance troupes, and a fire truck brought crowds out for a surprisingly sunny Independence Day parade.

A marching band in colorful uniforms plays instruments on a beachside path, as people watch and the ocean stretches out in the background under a clear sky.
The SF Pride Band marched along the beachfront for the city’s second-annual Fourth of July parade. | Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Alternating between John Philip Sousa marches and Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” the rainbow-plumed musicians of the San Francisco Pride Band kicked off the city’s second annual Fourth of July parade early Friday afternoon at Sunset Dunes.

A bounce house, row upon row of e-bikes, and stroller dogs in red-white-and-blue bunting took over the former Great Highway as a crowd of hundreds gathered to celebrate the nation’s birthday in a decidedly San Francisco fashion. Behind the marching band were three Asian senior dance troupes, with a fire engine from the neighborhood station bringing up the rear.

The weather was downright pleasant for an early summer day at Ocean Bach. Even the breeze was light. Decked out in American flag colors, Jon Hamston and his family came from Fresno to escape the Central Valley heat. “I think we have about a 40-degree swing,” he said. “I’ll take it.”

A person in a green hoodie holds a basket full of small American flags, standing among a crowd. A child and other people with strollers are in the background.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A group of smiling women wearing sunglasses and floral attire hold pink parasols and display a red banner with yellow Chinese characters, standing under a clear sky.
Three Asian dance troupes performed in the procession. | Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A diverse group of people, including children and adults, are gathered at an outdoor event. Some are blowing bubbles, others taking photos, all appear to be enjoying themselves under a clear blue sky.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
The image shows a crowd at a beach, with people wearing American flag-themed outfits. There are children in decorated strollers and some holding flags. It's a sunny day.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard

As parades go, it fell on the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it side, spanning only the five blocks of Sunset Dunes between Noriega and Judah streets. But the atmosphere was joyful, blurring the boundary between spectators and participants. Visual reminders of the country’s divisions were muted, although Sunset resident Rachel Cowan held a sign with a quote from President John F. Kennedy about how immigrants strengthen the nation’s fabric. 

“We have immigrants in our family that have enriched our lives so tremendously,” she said. “Today of all days seemed like the time to show support.” 

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Related

A hand holds a large sandwich with lettuce and meat, wrapped in white paper. The background shows a pathway, sand dunes, and a person in the distance.
The 12 best places to eat and drink during a day at Sunset Dunes
A crowd gathers, with people holding signs. A woman in front holds a "Stand with Joel" sign, while another sign says "Recall Engardio." The crowd appears engaged.
Protesters attempt to disrupt joyous grand opening of SF’s newest park, Sunset Dunes
A cyclist wearing a helmet and light shirt rides on a deserted road under cloudy skies. Traffic lights in the distance add a touch of color to the scene.
It’s official: The Great Highway park will be called ‘Sunset Dunes’

Supervisor Joel Engardio, the embattled politico who led the controversial 2024 ballot measure that created Sunset Dunes, struck an overtly political note. Calling the new park transformational for the city, he described it as “the perfect place for a Fourth of July parade, now more than ever.” 

State Sen. Scott Wiener continued the theme. Wishing America a happy 249th birthday, he expressed hope that democracy would still exist for its 250th. Referring to the billions of dollars that President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill allocated to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Wiener added, “There’s a lot of talk about making America great, but not having masked police officers makes America great.” 

A person dressed in a festive red, white, and blue costume stands on a sandy area with recycling bins and a table with a checkered cloth nearby.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A group of children eagerly reach for large, floating bubbles created by a person using poles, against a sandy background under a clear blue sky.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
Two men stand outdoors, one speaking into a microphone. They're surrounded by a crowd, with a band playing instruments nearby. A white tent is visible.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, left, and San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio took turns at the mic to thank attendees. | Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A marching band in colorful uniforms plays on a seaside street as spectators watch. The conductor stands with raised arms facing the musicians.
The San Francisco Pride Band warms up before the march. | Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A child in a Statue of Liberty costume holds a small American flag in a wagon, surrounded by people with flags and festive attire on a sunny day.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard

In spite of it all, most parade-goers found Independence Day worth celebrating — and not just the free slices of apple pie.

Along with her dogs Charlie and Frofro, Elizabeth Yan showed up wearing head-to-toe flag colors. A neighborhood resident, she said that she was born in China. What did she love most about the Fourth of July?

Freedom, she said. “I come from somewhere else, and I didn’t have that. So it means a lot to me.”

A group of people stands at a red-checkered table on a beach, distributing food with an American flag in the background.
People waited in long lines to nab a slice of free apple pie. | Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A marching band performs outdoors on a sunny day, surrounded by people. A band member in uniform is playing cymbals. Spectators, some seated, are observing.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
A lively group of people, including children on scooters and adults, walk along a sunny path by a sandy landscape. The scene is busy and vibrant with activity.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard
American flags are planted in sand along a road, framed by green plants under a clear blue sky. In the background, people gather near the roadside.
Source: Carlo Velasquez for The Standard

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CultureGreat HighwayJoel EngardioScott WienerSunset District