Alternating between John Philip Sousa marches and Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” the rainbow-plumed musicians of the San Francisco Pride Band kicked off the city’s second annual Fourth of July parade early Friday afternoon at Sunset Dunes.

A bounce house, row upon row of e-bikes, and stroller dogs in red-white-and-blue bunting took over the former Great Highway as a crowd of hundreds gathered to celebrate the nation’s birthday in a decidedly San Francisco fashion. Behind the marching band were three Asian senior dance troupes, with a fire engine from the neighborhood station bringing up the rear.