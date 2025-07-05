After an ’embarrassing’ start, Giants’ Justin Verlander gets candid about what’s wrong

The 42-year-old remains winless in 14 starts, and while he has pitched well enough to earn several wins, something’s obviously missing. It was never more obvious than Friday when he lasted just three innings, coughed up a season-high six runs, and transparently spoke afterward about what is wrong and how he can get right.

“I’m just not deceptive enough,” he said Friday night after producing his worst pitching line of the season in the Giants’ shoddy and sloppy 11-2 loss to the A’s.

For Justin Verlander, there’s one common thread that runs through the entire narrative of his struggles with the Giants.

WEST SACRAMENTO – The pitches are hitting too many barrels. The mechanics are a work in progress. And the results aren’t up to par.

“Guys are able to execute their game plan against me too easily,” Verlander said. “I can’t quite get fastballs by guys when I should be able to. I can’t quite get them to chase the good off-speed pitch. When I do throw a bad one, they’re on it.”

Verlander joined the Giants on a one-year contract, fully convinced he still had the goods to succeed in the majors while chasing the rare milestone of 300 wins — he’s still stuck on 262. That he is the oldest athlete in the four major North American professional sports didn’t make him second guess his intentions or sway the Giants, who believed in him enough to pay him a $15 million salary.

However, Verlander is 0-6 with a 4.84 ERA, and the Giants are 4-10 in his starts. Friday, they managed just six hits. They made three errors and could have been charged with more. And reliever Mason Black gave up five runs. But this loss was on Verlander, who was coming off a solid start but failed to keep the momentum.

Both a perfectionist and realist, Verlander was candid and detailed in his postgame interview and said his performance was “frankly embarrassing” and that he needs to constantly tweak his mechanics to give him the best chance to make more competitive starts.

It has been a struggle.

“You test something, and you go out there and try it and see if it works or not,” he said. “If it’s not working, you find something else. I’m already on to the next thing, I threw some balls against the wall and felt some different mechanics that I’ve been thinking about. I’m optimistic that’s going to be the next thing that works.

“I’ve had two or three instances in my career where everything I’ve known to try to fix something doesn’t work, and I’ve kind of had to reinvent the wheel. I feel I’m kind of there where it’s like, ‘All right, well, now it’s time to just throw s— against the wall and see what works.’ Hopefully I can rely on a lot of my past and understand biomechanics and my mechanics and figure it out quickly.”