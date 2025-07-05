“Rene is the original vibe coder,” said RJ Moscardon, a friend and fellow hacker who watched Turcios win second place at his first-ever hackathon at the AGI House mansion in Hillsborough. “All the engineers with prestigious degrees scoffed at him at first. But now they’re all doing exactly the same thing.”

Since 2023, Turcios, 29, has attended more than 200 events, where he’s won cash, software credits, and clout. “I’m always hustling,” he said.

I politely declined, but his offer hardly surprised me. Turcios has built a reputation as a cannabis-loving former professional Yu-Gi-Oh! player who resells Labubus out of his Tenderloin apartment when he’s not busy attending nearly every hackathon happening in the city.

About an hour into my meeting with the undisputed hackathon king of San Francisco, Rene Turcios asked if I wanted to smoke a joint with him.

Turcios was vibe coding long before the technique had a name — and was looked down upon by longtime hackers for using AI. But as Tiger Woods once said, “Winning takes care of everything.”

“Vibe coding” was coined by AI researcher Andrej Karpathy earlier this year to describe the process of using AI to translate natural language prompts into functional code. The practice has since become widespread as startups vibe code entire products and Big Tech companies demand employees use coding assistants like Cursor and Claude.

Collin Lowenburg, an engineer and hackathon organizer, remembers when Turcios first burst onto the circuit. Cutting a far different shape than the clean-cut polo-wearing Stanford students, he had a booming voice, outgoing demeanor, and emo-kid, cyber-punk street style. Instead of vigorously coding until the deadline, he finished his projects hours early by getting AI to do the technical work for him.

“I didn’t write a single line of code,” Turcios said of his first hackathon where he prompted ChatGPT using plain English to generate a program that can convert any song into a lo-fi version. When the organizers announced Turcios had won second place, he screamed in celebration.

“Not a single person there knew who the fuck I was, but it was my turning point,” said Turcios. “I realized that I could compete with people who have degrees and fancy jobs.”

Turcios’ upbringing mirrors his unconventional career. He grew up in Missouri to parents who worked in an international circus, taming bears and lions. Instead of going to college, Turcios returned to his family’s roving roots and became a professional Yu-Gi-Oh! player.

“It was a very weird, weird lifestyle,” said Turcios, who roadtripped and couchsurfed across the country to play the Japanese trading-card game. “I would go to special high-tier events just so I could play against the best players.” Turcios got so good that other conference attendees paid him hundreds of dollars to sign their cards.