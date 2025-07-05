Legendary SF choreographer Micaya (who goes by one name, like Madonna) picks Nasty Ray’s Breaking class at City Dance Annex as her top recommendation. Back when she taught there, she’d sneak into this breakdancing class before teaching her own — not just to warm up, but because Ray makes the space feel welcoming to everyone, from absolute beginners to seasoned breakers. Sure, he’s danced for Missy Elliott and Rakim, but he’s all about the chill in his classes, whether you’re trying six-step for the first time or spinning into head freezes. “Dance is where I can find my power,” Micaya said, noting that Ray’s class taps into that. She said that he teaches not just how to move but how to listen. Solid beats, great vibes, and a whole lot of rizz. “He’s incredibly talented.”