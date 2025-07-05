Recommendations are a dime a dozen, but in Pro Tips, we go directly to the source, asking experts for their professional opinions on the city’s best cultural offerings.
In San Francisco, dance is often less about choreography and more about connection. Studios range from converted garages to Dolores Park tennis courts. Some sessions feel like workouts, others like self-care rituals, and some are just pure joy.
In the latest edition of our Pro Tips series, we asked eight of the Bay Area’s hottest dance teachers to share the classes they take when they have free time and the dance studios they recommend to friends to check out. We’ve also linked to the classes each expert teaches, in case you want to check those out, too.
Dudley Flores, director of Rhythm & Motion at ODC
Pick: Salsa & Bachata, Lak’ech Dance Academy, 2885 Ettie St, Oakland
Flores is best known for hosting joyful rhythm and motion classes designed to release your body and spirit from the tribulations of daily life. When he isn’t teaching his own classes or hosting events for SF Pride Week, Bay Area Dance Week, or SF Carnaval, Flores heads over the Bay Bridge to Lak’ech Dance Academy in Oakland to enjoy queer salsa and bachata dance classes.
Bachata is a slower sensual dance focused on hip movements and body isolations. The school centers on inclusivity, and instructors Jahaira Fajardo and Angélica Medina are “talented and friendly” and welcoming of beginners.
For Flores’ Rhythm and Motion dance class schedule, check here.
Micaya, founder of the International Hip Hop DanceFest
Pick: Breaking by Nasty Ray, City Dance Annex, 1420 Harrison St., SF
Legendary SF choreographer Micaya (who goes by one name, like Madonna) picks Nasty Ray’s Breaking class at City Dance Annex as her top recommendation. Back when she taught there, she’d sneak into this breakdancing class before teaching her own — not just to warm up, but because Ray makes the space feel welcoming to everyone, from absolute beginners to seasoned breakers. Sure, he’s danced for Missy Elliott and Rakim, but he’s all about the chill in his classes, whether you’re trying six-step for the first time or spinning into head freezes. “Dance is where I can find my power,” Micaya said, noting that Ray’s class taps into that. She said that he teaches not just how to move but how to listen. Solid beats, great vibes, and a whole lot of rizz. “He’s incredibly talented.”
For Micaya’s hip hop class schedule, check here.
Rory Davis, theatrical aerobics dancer
Pick: Pole Level 1 at VRV3, 520 Haight St., 4.30 p.m.
Davis is the resident choreographer for Bay Area drag darling Peaches Christ, creator of Baloney, a gay male revue show, and teacher of Roryography, a Richard Simmons inspired queer cardio dance class in Dolores Park. He found it tough to pick just one favorite class. He finally chose Pole Level 1, taught by Yifan Gong, a “crazy strong” ballet dancer turned pole artist. “He’s really welcoming when people are nervous,” Davis said. “He lets people try things and fail.”
Davis teaches Roryography at Dolores Park on Mondays and Fridays at 6 p.m. For his full class schedule, check here.
Mel Katz, movement teacher at Dance Church
Pick: Stud County, Verdi Club, 2424 Mariposa St.
kKatz, a queer Mendocino native and Dance Church instructor, picked Stud Country, a weekly line-dancing night, as her top local favorite (though Sundance Saloon came in a close second). Held Wednesday nights at the Verdi Club, the party takes over a 2,500-square-foot ballroom complete with a mirror ball, with beginner lessons at 8:30 and 10 p.m. “They have an amazing community,” Katz said. “The setup is very welcoming to all levels. The dancing is literally for everyone and anyone.”
Katz teaches an all-levels movement-based dance class at Joe Goode Annex, 401 Alabama St., Sundays at 10 a.m.
Ramon Ramos Alayo, salsa teacher at Dance Mission
Pick: Cuban Folkloric dance by Susana Arenas
Alayo, a pillar of the Bay Area’s salsa and Afro-Cuban dance community, was quick to recommend Susana Arenas’ folkloric Cuban dance class. Arenas is one of the Bay Area’s leading Cuban folk dancers and runs the Arenas Dance Company. Her guided trips to Cuba are beloved. Alayo enjoys how “vibrant and culturally rich” her classes are. “The class is unique,” he said, noting that it includes live drummers accompanying the dancers. Arenas combines folkloric Cuban roots and salsa in a way that welcomes all bodies and backgrounds. “It’s a full-body workout,” he added; noting that she provides space for movement to build real community.
For Alayo’s dance class schedule, check here.
Kellita Maloof, cabaret teacher at Hot Pink Feathers
Pick: Kizomba by Slava Pashchenko and Tara Armand, The Beat Berkeley, 2560 9th St., Berkeley
Kizomba, a walking-based, improvisational partner dance that originated in Africa, is gaining popularity thanks to its smooth, grounded movements and focus on connection. Maloof recommends Slava Pashchenko and Tara Armand’s Kizomba classes in particular, as they “focus on its Angolan roots, musicality, and building balanced and respectful partner connections.” Maloof, a burlesque teacher, appreciated the emphasis on body awareness and the freedom to move intuitively. “It offers connection in a new way.”
For Maloof’s class schedule, check here.
Darian Gemora, hip hop teacher at Rae Studios
Pick: Hip Hop Grooves, Sam Yoshikawa III, City Dance, 60 Brady St., SF
Gemora, a seasoned hip-hop and street jazz dancer and teacher — best known for winning World of Dance LA in 2017 with his crew — is all in on Yoshikawa’s hip-hop grooves class. “He structures his class in such a unique way,” said Gemora, noting how fun and rewarding the lessons are. “His class is just a vibe.” Held Wednesday nights, Yoshikawa’s class weaves foundational techniques like popping and locking into high-energy combos that welcome beginners and challenge seasoned dancers alike. “You’ll be challenged and have an amazing time,” Gemora said.
For Gemora’s class schedule, check here.
Kathy Mata, ballet teacher
Pick: Ballet and Salsa by Ava Apple, Rae Studios, 414 Mason St., SF
Mata has taught ballet for four decades, after a long career spent dancing for the California Imperial Ballet, Pacific Ballet, and the San Francisco Ballet. So she knows what makes a good ballet class. It took her all of two seconds to suggest teacher Ava Apple, for both ballet and salsa lessons.
“She’s fabulous…she really cares for her students,” said Mata. “Everything she teaches is individualized.” Apple, who has danced internationally, and appeared in Fitbit commercials, is known for popularizing aerial trick salsa, where lifts, dips, and acrobatics are incorporated into classic salsa checks, turns, and side steps, but is well-versed at toning it down for beginners. “She works really hard to make sure everyone feels seen,” said Mata. “Fabulous, fabulous, fabulous.”
Mata teaches at Kathy Mata Ballet inside the Alonzo King Lines Dance Center, 26 7th St. For her full schedule, check here.