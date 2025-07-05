What do you eat at a San Francisco orgy? Caterers describe the spread

Food at an orgy might sound at first like an oddity. But the dozens of orgy organizers and participants The Standard interviewed emphasized that you must have food at an orgy. Sure, sometimes the food itself can be incorporated in the play — heck, two of The Kama Sutra’s seven books detail the aphrodisiac qualities of food. But catering an orgy really comes down to fulfilling primal needs: Sexercise makes you hungry.

Where once a casual Costco platter might have sufficed, today, a growing number of orgy-goers expect a higher caliber of consumables. “I want the salami, the fruits, the cheeses all to be high quality. I prefer a more gourmet charcuterie plate,” said Chesed, co-host of the Slutstack podcast and newsletter.

Bay Area orgy food “has become more elevated because we have more foodies,” said Bridget, a 44-year-old local caterer, who regularly feeds the region’s kinky diners. “People have expectations about the quality of play party food.”

Indeed, if you find yourself at one of the Bay Area’s many, many orgies — which often last twelve hours or even stretch across entire weekends — the odds are good that at some point you’ll stumble, weak-kneed, toward a food table in search of sustenance and there be greeted by a platter of cold cuts. Because as much as mood lighting, ample lube, and pounding DJ music are staples of a good orgy, so is a well-thought-out snack situation.

“There’s a joke, that it’s not a sex party unless there’s a cheese plate,” says JessJess, founder of Beyond the Rainbow Events , which hosts Bay Area kink parties.

“It’s important for sustained energy,” said Chesed. “People stay for a while and they get hungry. Plus, they want something to do if they’re taking a break.”

How to feed an orgy

When thinking about how best to feed orgy-goers, caterers and play-party planners have to consider everything from the pacing to the availability of protein to the smell and mess of the cuisine. The food needs to be helpful, not distracting or, at the worst, gross.

William Winters, founder of the 2,000-member Bonobo Network, a Bay Area members-only sex-positive community, says charcuterie boards are a must because people enjoy them, and they are a fast-protein packed way to refuel.

Williams quickly learned to stagger food at play parties rather than putting everything out in a big buffet. “If you put it out too early, everyone just piles around the snack table and forgets to flirt,” he said.

DJ Retronym, a 36-year-old Oakland-based techie and orgy DJ, has observed similar behavior. “There’s always mingling around the charcuterie board,” he said. But sometimes the food becomes the main attraction; at one party, people were snacking and chatting, not shagging. “I had to make a quick change to the music,” he recalled, which got the party restarted.

Timed correctly, food breaks can provide a nice interlude between encounters. “Food can be grounding. And it changes the tempo — it lets people rest, reset, reconnect,” Winters said. He particularly loves to provide salmon filets as a midnight snack. “I prepare them, and serve them after the first round of fucking,” he said.

“You get some protein, some fats, it’s a good idea … people would be having sex, and then come into the kitchen in robes and eat midnight salmon. It’s a moment.”