There’s a Middle Earth-inspired cocktail bar hidden in SF’s newest escape room

Welcome to Swig City, highlighting can’t-miss cocktails at the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city.
At most escape rooms, the goal is to get in, solve the puzzles, and get out. But at Lore SF, the Mission’s new speakeasy/escape-room hybrid, the idea is to stay — and drink — awhile. Thank the cocktail menu, which blurs the line between beverage and entree.
“I picked foods that are popular, cross-cultural, and emotionally resonant,” says owner Vy Tran of the inspirations for the cocktails. “Then I deconstructed them down to their most distinctive flavors.”
Located next to a taqueria, Lore is in the 16th Street space formerly occupied by El Tin Tan, which closed in 2016. Not that you can tell. Tran — a former Google X intern and Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur for her line of bulletproof hoodies — intentionally kept the exterior a nondescript black. The only nod to what’s inside is a discreet sign that reads: “Puzzle shop est. 2025.” IYKYK.
Inside are two distinct bars. The first channels a boudoir-meets-magician’s-lounge vibe, with dark wood, low couches, and red velvet drapes. Behind a sliding Murphy bookshelf lies the “Alice in Wonderland”-themed escape room, where actors lead patrons through the game. The second bar is a whimsically bright Middle Earth fantasy, complete with a Hobbit-hole door, an LED infinity mirror pool, and indoor trees. Lore takes separate reservations for each.
“The goal is to get people excited about having new experiences together,” Tran says. “I’m pulling out all the stops to make this a very unique experience.”
The drinks menu is structured like a three-course meal, with savory flavors like wagyu and borscht to start and dessert-inspired cocktails anchoring the end. The savory, tangy Korean Cold Noodles ($19) is one of Lore’s showstoppers, made with sesame oil and pear brandy. Bartender Jorge Anaya combined pineapple and cucumber to achieve a briny aftertaste. Replicating the essence of a Korean noodle dish isn’t about the broth but the flavor profiles behind it, he explains.
Then there’s the Tom Kha ($19), a creamy-zesty tribute to Thai coconut soup that’s spiked with vodka, kaffir, lime, and galangal and served in a tall glass with a spicy Tajin rim. “This is a really unusual and distinctive flavor,” Anaya says. “You wouldn’t think they’d work, but they do.”
The first sip is peppery, creamy, and full-bodied, leaving a lingering lemongrass aftertaste that’s strangely savory. It’s equal parts comforting and confusing.
The Mango Sago ($19), a vodka-based cocktail served in a mochi-garnished coupe glass, is a crowd favorite that goes down as easy as a smoothie. A richer concoction is the Tres Leches with Salted Egg ($20), a sweet-salty, vodka-spiked milkshake flavored with vanilla, cinnamon, and coconut. Salted egg crumbles provide a delightfully chewy surprise finish.
Miniature flights of Lore’s most popular cocktails are served mid-game in the escape room — a first for California, Tran claims. This enhances the experience, says Stepy Kamei, one of several actors who guide guests through the game. “Most escape rooms want you out,” she says. “This is taking it to a whole new level. We give people space to decompress and talk about what just happened.”
- 3065 16th St., Mission