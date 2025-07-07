There’s a Middle Earth-inspired cocktail bar hidden in SF’s newest escape room

Welcome to Swig City, highlighting can’t-miss cocktails at the best bars, restaurants and clubs in the city.

At most escape rooms, the goal is to get in, solve the puzzles, and get out. But at Lore SF, the Mission’s new speakeasy/escape-room hybrid, the idea is to stay — and drink — awhile. Thank the cocktail menu, which blurs the line between beverage and entree.

“I picked foods that are popular, cross-cultural, and emotionally resonant,” says owner Vy Tran of the inspirations for the cocktails. “Then I deconstructed them down to their most distinctive flavors.”