SF’s mental health overhaul wasn’t ‘the big magical pill we’d hoped for’

In a somber hearing in late June at City Hall, officials acknowledged the apparent failure of SB 43 reforms in San Francisco.

With the system already overloaded, the law effectively changed little. San Francisco budgets for 18 deputy conservator positions, but five are vacant—leaving staff responsible for upwards of 60 conservatees at a time, according to the Human Services Agency.

While the rules of mental health administration have changed dramatically, there was no infusion of the resources necessary to deliver on those 2023 hopes: not enough money, beds, or conservators to oversee the cases of those desperately needing help.

Senate Bill 43 was supposed to save lives. With thousands of people cycling through San Francisco emergency rooms and jails and taking up residence on sidewalks, the law made it easier to compel treatment for individuals too sick to care for themselves by expanding the criteria to become a ward of the city. Gov. Gavin Newsom called it a “major overhaul of our mental health system.”

Everything you need to know to start your day.

“It is profoundly disappointing that we are where we are,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who convened the hearing.

Despite its extensive authority, California’s LPS conservatorship system has operated with little accountability or oversight. A long-overdue state audit in 2019 found that counties routinely failed to track whether conserved individuals actually received treatment or if their conservatorships led to meaningful outcomes.

It is just the latest dilemma in California mental health policy since the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act of 1967 ended the era of indefinite institutionalization in state psychiatric hospitals. The LPS Act created a specific type of conservatorship that must be renewed before a judge each year. Conservatees are essentially wards of the city, with an assigned public conservator responsible for their housing, medical, and personal decisions.

“It hasn’t been the big magical pill that we had hoped for,” Dearman conceded in the hearing.

The city’s conservators oversee about 691 people each month, just 3% more than in 2023, according to Kelly Dearman, executive director of the Department of Disability and Aging Services.

As part of the rollout, the city created a running list of people who might qualify for conservatorship. To date, 369 names have been floated, but only 44 of those have been conserved, and 30 others currently appear on the list.

But since SB 43 took effect, San Francisco has not initiated a single conservatorship based solely on the expanded criteria of substance use disorders.

In San Francisco, where a state of emergency was declared over drug overdoses in 2021, city leaders heralded the law as a solution.

For decades, conservatorships could be imposed only when a person could not meet their basic needs due to mental illness or chronic alcoholism. SB 43 expanded the law to include severe substance use.

In San Francisco, a 2022 audit was blunt: The city had no system to measure whether conservatorships work, no coordinated plan to oversee care, and no data showing that people conserved under the LPS Act saw improvement.

Nonetheless, the city doubled down on expanding conservatorship. San Francisco and San Luis Obispo County were the only California counties to implement SB 43 as soon as possible, in January 2024; others chose to wait until closer to the deadline in 2026. Newsom celebrated San Francisco’s early adoption as an example for the rest of the state.

Ahead of implementation, city departments trained around 1,700 staffers and clinicians, and materials were distributed to hospitals.

But the implementation of new rules and processes did not come with the resources necessary to provide care — just as the original LPS Act intended for municipalities to take over mental healthcare but didn’t provide the funding needed to do so.

“It does no one any good if we conserve somebody and have no care lined up,” said Dr. Daniel Tsai, director of the SF Department of Public Health. “They’re still on the street, not getting care. It’ll look nice on a chart for an upward line, but it won’t actually solve the outcome we’re looking for.”

Keris Jän Myrick, vice chair of Disability Rights California, said “it’s like fixing a bullet wound with a Band-Aid.”

“If there are no services and supports there — which they weren’t there before — they certainly aren’t going to be there now,” she added.