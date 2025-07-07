Can the Golden State Valkyries be the first $1 billion women’s sports franchise?

In the race to a $1 billion valuation, the San Francisco franchise, still in its infancy, may have the edge over a Brooklyn-based team in its 28th WNBA season.

“What the Liberty managed to do was bring in nontraditional sports fans, not just go after existing people,” Wu Tsai told Bloomberg. “There’s still so much more growth that’s possible with our team and with the league.”

Less than a year after the New York Liberty won their first WNBA championship, owner Clara Wu Tsai suggested that her team could become the first $1 billion women’s sports franchise .

In June, Sportico valued the Valkyries at $500 million , the most ever for a women’s sports franchise. This cleared the previous standard-bearer, the Liberty, which checked in with a $420 million valuation. It also soared above the Indiana Fever’s $335 million — an increase of 270% from last season — and the average WNBA franchise value of $269 million.

“If the team performs well and competes for the playoffs consistently over the next few years, then maybe,” Coates said when asked about the potential of a $1 billion valuation. “On the other hand, ownership paid $50 million to get the expansion franchise in 2023. Without ever stepping on the court, the team’s valuation increased tenfold. That suggests to me that the $500 million valuation is probably too high.”

Dennis Coates, an economics professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, believes Sportico’s valuation of the Valkyries was optimistic. Like many, Coates wants to see if the team can sustain early interest and success.

“A $1 billion franchise valuation — the way the WNBA has been growing by leaps and bounds, I guess you can imagine that in five to 10 years down the road,” said Andrew Zimbalist, an economics professor at Smith College.

Sportico’s analysis of WNBA franchises begs a few questions: Could the Valkyries become the first women’s sports team to eclipse a $1 billion valuation? Or at least, the fastest to do so? And when could this realistically happen?

The Fever can credit their rapid surge to 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Caitlin Clark, who has more in common with Warriors star Steph Curry than just a transcendent 3-point shot. The duo completely changed the trajectory of their respective franchises as Sportico now values the Warriors at $9.14 billion, just 15 years after an ownership group led by Joe Lacob purchased the team for $450 million.

The concept of a potential $1 billion women’s sports franchise seemed unrealistic even within the last few years.

“This could be positive, negative, or zero,” Coates said. “The team certainly believes at the time of the signing that the player could bring in more revenue than their salary, but that may or may not be true.”

What happens if the Valkyries find their own version of Clark or Curry?

This offseason, the majority of WNBA players (more than 100) will be free agents. They include the Aces’ A’ja Wilson, the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu, a Bay Area native who played high school ball at Miramonte in Orinda.

The $500 million estimate also comes before the Valkyries have had the chance to acquire a superstar.

“Does it matter that these games are sellouts? Yes, of course,” Zimbalist said. “It suggests that there is a potentially strong following in the area, and that doesn’t surprise me. I think that San Francisco is a great market for women’s basketball. But let’s see whether it is sustained or not.”

Sportico’s valuation comes on the heels of Valkyries executives touting their pool of 10,000-plus season-ticket holders, a slew of early Chase Center sellouts, and public comments from Lacob that the franchise will rake in more than $55 million in revenue this season .

Another key component is arena-related revenue. This includes (but of course, is not limited to) tickets sales, premium seating prices, advertising, sponsorships, and teams’ leasing agreement with their home venue.

The jump from a media rights deal that generates $50 million in revenue for the league to a contract that will provide $200 million annually is reflective of the WNBA’s exponential growth, but there’s still a long way to go.

“The WNBA would need to find massive television revenues that they just don’t have right now in order to jack up franchise values,” he continued.

“There are NBA teams selling for $6 billion and $10 billion, but that’s on the back of a television deal that guarantees the NBA $7 billion a year,” Zimbalist said, referring to the sales of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers earlier this year.

The WNBA’s media rights deal, for one. Last year, the league signed off on an agreement that will bring in an estimated $200 million annually for games to broadcast exclusively on Disney/ESPN, NBC, and Amazon for 11 years to come, starting during the 2026 season.

Wu Tsai bought the Liberty in 2019, but the purchase price was never revealed. Four years later, Lacob paid a record $50 million fee to establish the Valkyries, the WNBA’s first expansion franchise since 2008. Now, both teams are spearheading growth for a league that will add four franchises — Portland, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Detroit — by 2030.

The Lacob-led ownership group privately financed Chase Center and controls revenue from ticket sales, arena naming rights, concessions, and catering — all big-ticket items capable of boosting a franchise’s value. While some teams play in publicly financed arenas, Wu Tsai’s ownership group also owns the Liberty’s home arena, the Barclays Center.

With a new media rights deal, healthy season-ticket revenue, and control of their own arena, everything is trending in the right direction for the Valkyries.

But written within Lacob’s vision for his newest basketball venture: The league’s superstars will be pining to come to Golden State immediately in free agency and deliver a championship in the first five years.

“If I were a player in this league, this is where I’d want to be,” Lacob told The Standard in June. “I mean, all you have to do is look around. Sellout crowds — no one’s ever done that before [as an expansion team] — great venue, great coach. There’s nothing about this that isn’t appealing. And that’s our goal, to do that, to attract free agents in the future.”

The Valkyries’ inaugural roster, selected by general manager Ohemaa Nyanin, head coach Natalie Nakase, and the organization’s basketball operations staffers, features a mix of players left unprotected by 12 other teams in the December expansion draft, a handful of free agents, and a variety of rookies earning their first taste of WNBA action. The prospect of adding a star seems like it would add value, but Zimbalist said there are no guarantees.