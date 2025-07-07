Clear your schedule, we’ve got more tickets to hand out!

After riot grrrl and neo-soul giveaways, The Standard is hooking 50 lucky winners up (again) with a pair of tickets to two eclectic July concerts.

Get ready to “Fall In Love” with Phantogram’s psychedelic instrumentals and electronic beats this Sunday, July 13. SF’s own “midsummer witch” Ha Vay will kick off an ethereal show, while KEXP’s DJ Evie Stokes rounds out the show.

Plus, keep the Pride vibes going on July 27, with an all-star queer lineup: masked cowboy Orville Peck at the reins, with support from outlaw country singer Jaime Wyatt and KALW’s DJ Eryka.

Enter to win a pair of bundled tickets, and stay tuned each week as we give away more free tickets to upcoming shows at Stern Grove Festival, including Diana Ross, the Pointer Sisters, and more.