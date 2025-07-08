Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Video: Protesters cling to ICE van in chaotic scene outside immigration court

At least one demonstrator fell from the minivan as it drove away from the courthouse.

A person wearing a mask holds a sign saying "ICE IS KIDNAPPING PEOPLE" on a city street, with tall buildings and a white car in the background.
Protestors and unidentified federal agents clashed in the street outside immigration court on Tuesday. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Joe Burn, Garrett Leahy, Tomoki Chien, Michael McLaughlin, and Ryan Fonseca

Dramatic videos posted online show protesters clinging to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement van Tuesday morning outside a downtown San Francisco courthouse.

Videos shot from offices near the immigration court at 100 Montgomery St. show a group of anti-ICE protesters who appear to be trying to stop a deportation climbing onto the hood of a black minivan to try and stop it from driving away. Two protesters refuse to let go as the van drives away from the court. One is seen falling from the vehicle; that video ends with a single protester still clinging to the van as it swerves in an apparent effort by the driver to shake them off.

“Holy fucking shit — frightening times, right?” someone off-camera says on the video. “What the fuck have we gotten ourselves into?”

A protester on top of an ICE van leaving Montgomery Street. | Source: Courtesy

A protester said she cut her knee when she fell from the hood of a vehicle driven by federal authorities. Another protester bandaged the gash.

“I was bleeding everywhere,” said Sorin, who declined to give her full name. “They were brutal to those of us trying to exercise our rights and protect our community.”

Another video shows a number of ICE agents in body armor battling with protesters outside the courtroom before the van leaves the scene.

The clash between protesters and federal officials unfolded on a busy downtown street. | Source: Courtesy Stevie Sanz

“I’m just trying to go about my day,” said Stevie Sanz, who recorded the footage from his office. “I took a walk to clear my head. It was a lot to see on my lunch break.”

Related

Three masked ICE agents stand in front of fence
The ICE agents disappearing your neighbors would like a little privacy, please
A pixel-art scene shows a soldier and a camouflaged vehicle on grassy terrain, with a row of gold coins floating above. The background features a gradient sky.
New ‘America first’ ICE crypto game actually made by Polish guy
A person in a green sweater and cap is squatting against a brick wall on a sunlit sidewalk. Trees and parked cars line the street ahead.
Day laborers are braving the ICE storm to find work

Two protesters were doused with pepper spray, and a few were “clipped” by a departing vehicle, according to a 23-year-old protester who declined to give her name. She said there was a group of three or four people who climbed onto the hoods of five departing ICE vehicles throughout the morning protest.

People are protesting on a street, holding signs against ICE. They stand by a building with a &quot;Retail Space For Lease&quot; sign, and cars are visible in the foreground.
A person holds a sign near ICE headquarters in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. A video earlier in the day appeared to show protestors being dragged by an ICE vehicle. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

San Francisco Immigration Court has been the site of regular protests since plainclothes federal agents detained at least four people May 27 in what were believed to be among the first arrests of undocumented immigrants in the city, according to attorneys and advocates.

ICE detained at least one immigrant at court Tuesday, according to Milli Atkinson, who leads immigration defense for the San Francisco Bar Association. An attorney from the Rapid Response Network is “responding,” Atkinson said.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

ICE representatives did not respond to a request for comment.

The San Francisco Police Department said it was not involved in the incident, although protesters said officers were present. The San Francisco Fire Department said it was not dispatched to treat injuries.

A banner reads &quot;ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE&quot; in black and red letters on a building. A person in a mask and checkered coat walks by, holding a phone.
A person passes an anti-ICE slogans at ICE headquarters in San Francisco on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. A video earlier in the day appeared to show protestors being dragged by an ICE vehicle. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

Joe Burn can be reached at jburn@sfstandard.com
Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com
Tomoki Chien can be reached at tchien@sfstandard.com
Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com
Ryan Fonseca can be reached at rfonseca@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

CourtsImmigrationNews