Videos shot from offices near the immigration court at 100 Montgomery St. show a group of anti-ICE protesters who appear to be trying to stop a deportation climbing onto the hood of a black minivan to try and stop it from driving away. Two protesters refuse to let go as the van drives away from the court. One is seen falling from the vehicle; that video ends with a single protester still clinging to the van as it swerves in an apparent effort by the driver to shake them off.