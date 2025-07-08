Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, and the 49ers’ vision for a revamped defensive line

Compared with the languishing 2018 version, the 2019 49ers defense was unrecognizable. Kocurek’s new Wide 9 approach, designed to give edge rushers advantageous pass-rushing angles against offensive tackles, produced 48 sacks and a huge uptick in takeaways. The 49ers defense finished ranked No. 2 in EPA per play. And in the seasons that followed, even after Saleh left to coach the New York Jets in 2021, Kocurek’s defensive lines continued producing.

So the 49ers made a massive investment in their defensive line that offseason. They drafted Nick Bosa with the second overall pick. They traded for and signed fellow defensive end Dee Ford to a big contract. And they brought in Kocurek to coach the defensive line and radically change its playing style.

The year was 2019. Saleh had laid a workable foundation as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator for two seasons at that point, but he didn’t have the level of personnel — especially when it came to edge-rushing talent — to field a good defense. The 49ers ranked No. 26 in expected points added (EPA) per play.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

“You’re going to see some changes on the back end — more there than up-front,” Kocurek said last month of Saleh, who (like all NFL coaches) has evolved areas of his approach over the years. “But it’s still Robert Saleh’s defense. And up-front, there will only be small, minute tweaks.”

There’s an inversion this time, of course. Saleh, not Kocurek, is the newcomer. But that’s inconsequential. What matters to the 49ers is that their preferred coordinator and preferred line coach are back together, and there’s a strong belief that this combination — plus the large-scale infusion of fresh blood via the NFL Draft and trade for edge rusher Bryce Huff — can shepherd the line back to success.

So the 49ers hit the big, red reset button this offseason. And it all began with a re-creation of what led off the 2019 makeover: a pairing of Saleh with Kocurek.

That contextualizes the performance erosion of the past two years , which has seen the 49ers tumble toward the league cellar in run defense while losing pass-rushing steam. And while much blame has fallen at the feet of Steve Wilks and Nick Sorensen, consecutive 49ers defensive coordinators who both lasted in that role for only one year, it also became blatantly obvious in 2024 that Kocurek was working with less D-line firepower than at any point since 2018.

But over time, defensive line investment slowed considerably. The 49ers didn’t spend a single first-round pick on an edge rusher between their 2019 selection of Bosa and their drafting of Georgia’s Mykel Williams earlier this year. The biggest exterior D-line expenditure came in 2022 for Drake Jackson, whom the 49ers nabbed at the end of the second round (No. 61) and waived with a failed physical designation about two months ago.

That’s a key note. It verifies that the 49ers maintain full belief in Kocurek and his Wide 9 approach as new faces establish themselves around Bosa, who’s entering his seventh season as the line’s centerpiece.

The 49ers project to have three new starters and four new primary D-line rotation pieces, a massive undertaking for any team — especially one that fancies itself as a contender and not a rebuilder. And the 49ers have chosen to approach this ambitious venture with the same philosophy that worked in 2019.

Kocurek’s defensive line will be the bedrock of Saleh’s evolving front seven, and the only way that can successfully re-blossom is if the 49ers rely on the leadership that’s been around since the initial meeting of minds back in 2019.

“It’s instrumental that Nick Bosa and Kevin Givens set the tone,” Kocurek said. “And even the guys who have been here a year and know how things are run here, they need to articulate that to the younger guys. I think it’s very, very important.”

Kocurek noticed initial stages of that trickle-down effect over the spring, after Williams and fellow draftees Alfred Collins and C.J. West first reported to the 49ers building.

“If you watch at practice, Mykel is always standing right behind Nick,” Kocurek said. “He’s a kid who’s really willing to learn and always wants to know why. He has an eagerness to learn and correct mistakes very quickly and pull information from Nick. And Nick has a willingness to teach him intricate details on the field.”

And while Givens is a far less prominent player than Bosa, he has averaged 349 snaps per season for the 49ers over the past half-decade and is the team’s one long-term bridge to the past at defensive tackle — a position once manned by stalwarts DeForest Buckner, D.J. Jones, and Arik Armstead.

The 49ers are hoping that Collins, West, and Williams are able to reprise a good chunk of that trio’s production within Kocurek’s system. The value of Givens’ institutional knowledge, therefore, should not be underestimated.