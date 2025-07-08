In 2022, fresh off a resounding victory over a GOP-led effort to recall him from office, Gov. Gavin Newsom suddenly emerged as a promising option for Democrats to retain control of the White House in 2024.
At the time, Newsom said he had “sub-zero” interest in running and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to succeed President Joe Biden should he decide not to run for reelection.
We need not rehash what happened next.
Now, with Democrats struggling to regroup after a devastating election that put all three branches of government under Republican control, speculation is once again swirling over Newsom’s 2028 ambitions.
We therefore present the GavTracker, a quasi-scientific tool The Standard will sporadically use to assess whether Newsom will or won’t run for president.
The tracker isn’t based solely on our guesswork. In recent months, Newsom himself has leaned into the conjecture by openly signaling his interest in the Oval Office.
“I’m not thinking about running, but it’s a path that I could see unfold,” he told The Wall Street Journal in a June profile that coincided with his lawsuit challenging President Trump’s mobilization of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, one of 29 California has filed against the federal government since the January inauguration.
But it isn’t so much what Newsom is saying that reveals his 2028 ambitions as what he is doing.
The governor on Monday left California for an eight-county tour of South Carolina, a key primary state, where he’ll meet with local Democratic Party leaders and visit rural voters in communities affected by climate disasters and economic hardship.
Newsom’s campaign team did not respond to questions on whether this trip is part of a planned run for the presidency. But you don’t need a doctorate in political science to know what’s going on here.
Lindsey Cobia, Newsom’s senior political adviser, said in a statement that the governor “is squarely focused on helping Dems in 2026 and sounding the alarm about how rural families and communities requesting disaster relief are being left behind by the Trump administration.”
But Mike Madrid, an anti-Trump Republican who has advised both parties on voter strategy, said Newsom, an ambitious politician, has “always been running.”
What has changed: Madrid said Newsom in recent months has established the kind of initial campaign infrastructure and political message that will resonate with voters at a critical time.
“His communications and messaging strategy is top-level. Better than any Democrat in the country by a wide margin,” Madrid said. “If the Democrats are demanding a fighter, and they’re demanding a fighter now … you gotta get into the fight now.”
The GavTracker: As of today, all signs point to Newsom likely running in ’28.
But in Gavin Land, things can and do rapidly change. Here is an incomplete tally of the governor’s key up and down moments over the past two decades — each with a retroactive GavTracker verdict. We’ll update this list as events transpire.
- December 2003: After serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, Newsom is elected mayor on campaign promises to move the city in a “new direction.” GavTracker: Toss-up
- February 2004: Weeks after being elected, Newsom sparks national controversy with a decision to begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses, in defiance of state law. GavTracker: Likely running
- September 2004: In a Harper’s Bazaar profile of Newsom and then-wife Kimberly Guilfoyle — featuring that famous photo of the two spooning on a fancy rug in Ann Getty’s home — the couple are compared to the Kennedys. “I’d gladly vote for him,” Guilfoyle says of the idea of Newsom running for president. GavTracker: He’s running
- February 2007: A year after his split from Guilfoyle, Newsom admits to and apologizes for having an affair with the wife of his campaign manager and close friend. GavTracker: Not running
- November 2016: As lieutenant governor, Newsom champions a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana. GavTracker: Likely running
- November 2020: Biden wins the presidency, and Harris as vice president becomes his heir apparent. Newsom and Harris, who rose through the ranks of San Francisco politics together, have long shared political advisers and donors, complicating the governor’s ambitions for 2024. GavTracker: Not running
- November 2020: In the midst of a Covid shutdown, Newsom enrages sheltered Californians by attending a birthday party at posh Napa Valley restaurant the French Laundry. GavTracker: Not running
- September 2021: Newsom easily defeats a recall election fueled by the French Laundry scandal. His political standing continues to rise with voters in the polls. GavTracker: Toss-up
- October 2023: After a quick visit to Israel following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, Newsom travels to China for a weeklong trip focused on climate change in what some see as an unusual gubernatorial foray into foreign affairs. GavTracker: Likely running
- November 2023: Newsom debates Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Fox News’ “The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate.” GavTracker: Likely running
- June to July 2024: Biden’s horrible debate performance leads to Harris replacing him at the top of the ticket, officially delaying any hopes of Newsom running. GavTracker: Not running
- November 2024: With Harris’ defeat, Democrats immediately look to possible contenders to retake the White House in 2028, with Newsom’s name floated as a top option. GavTracker: Toss-up
- January 2025 to present: Newsom launches a podcast in an effort to better understand conservative voters and how Democrats can improve their messaging and assumes the role of “resister-in-chief” to Trump. GavTracker: Likely running
- June to July 2025: Newsom publicly discusses a possible presidential run and travels to South Carolina to meet with top Democrats in the swing state. GavTracker: Likely running