The opening will be a welcome sign of life on Powell Street, which has struggled for years to fill more than a dozen empty retail spaces along the popular tourist corridor. Pop Mart will replace the former Skechers store, which decamped from 200 Powell St. in 2019 for a smaller space closer to Market Street.

Pop Mart is slated to open at 200 Powell St., a green Art Deco building at the corner of O’Farrell, two sources familiar with the plans told The Standard. While the timeline for the store’s opening is unclear, preparations have begun: Permits filed Wednesday mention the addition of retail display tables and shelves, as well as a cashier counter.

In the last few months, entities affiliated with Jacobs have purchased two other buildings in Union Square: 111 Ellis St. for $7.8 million , according to property records, and 35-41 Powell St. for $7.5 million, according to the SF Business Times.

The lease marks a quick turnaround for Ian Jacobs, the real estate heir who purchased the building for $7.4 million in May. His team has embarked on a buying spree in the area as part of an effort to snap up SF real estate at steep discounts, dubbed Project Uris .

Jacobs’ team declined to comment.

Pop Mart’s debut in Union Square will delight the children, teenagers, and fashion-conscious adults obsessed with Labubus and other collectibles. When the chain opened its first San Francisco location last summer in Stonestown Galleria, giddy shoppers lined up in the wee hours to get their hands on a blind box, which conceals a collectible until it’s opened.

The new tenant plays into several intersecting trends in the real estate market, including the rise of experiential retail and the revival of long-languishing storefronts with new brands from Asia.