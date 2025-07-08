The music, movie stars, and murder trial that shaped actor Griffin Dunne

In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask some of the world’s most fascinating people: What songs tell the story of your life?
Griffin Dunne was a Hollywood insider long before he became the successful actor he is today — in fact, he might not have survived childhood if Sean Connery hadn’t pulled him from the bottom of a pool. But Dunne’s story, captured in the memoir “The Friday Afternoon Club,” is much more than a catalog of celebrity encounters.
In this episode, Dunne opens up about his parents’ divorce, landing his breakout role in “An American Werewolf in London,” the sudden tragedy that changed his family forever, and the music that has accompanied the glare and shadow of a life lived in the spotlight.
“[Carrie Fisher] was the very first person I ever knew who became famous. Like overnight, globally, mind-blowing famous,” says Dunne. “I was still struggling. I was, like, a popcorn concessionaire at Radio City Music Hall. Suddenly every rock star and movie star of the time was in our apartment. I couldn’t handle it.”
Here’s his playlist.
- Vicente Fernández, “Volver, Volver”
- The Monkees, “Last Train to Clarksville”
- Spirit, “Nature’s Way”
- Gustav Mahler, “Symphony No. 5: IV. Adagietto”
- Talking Heads, “Life During Wartime”
- Christopher Cross, “Sailing”
- Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Cortez the Killer”
Listen to Dunne's full playlist on Spotify. Find the transcript of this episode here.