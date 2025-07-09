18 fun events in SF, from a cathedral dance party to a dog rescue rave

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Fifteen outdoor venues around Market Street host lunchtime concerts all month, with modern string pop group Cello Kitty on Thursday.
- Website
- Schedule
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 10 to 31, 12 to 1 p.m.
- Address
- Various locations
The Mission’s new second Thursdays block party features outdoor drinking across three blocks of Valencia alongside art showings, live music, DJ sets, and craft vendors.
- Website
- Into the Streets
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 10, 5 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- Valencia and 16th streets
Over 100 publishers, artists, and booksellers take over Minnesota Street Project for SF’s massive celebration of print, zines, and art, with a kickoff party with DJs Thursday night.
- Website
- Art Book Fair
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Celebrate French culture with live music, free berets, mimes, wine tasting, and Bastille Day food as this charming alley turns into a mini Paris.
- Website
- Downtown SF
- Date and time
- Friday, July 11, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Address
- Belden Place
Grant Avenue transforms into a bustling street fair packed with people exploring Chinese street food, live music, and cultural performances.
- Website
- Civic Joy Fund
- Date and time
- Friday, July 11, 5 to 10 p.m.
Miami duo INVT bring their subtropical Latin club vibes mixed with British bass hits to a secret spot with support from b0nitababy.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Techno pioneer Matrixxman returns from playing Berghain in Berlin for a rare stateside set alongside Max Gardner that goes late.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 11, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
This sober, family-friendly morning dance-up will fill Saint Joseph’s Arts Society and its gorgeous cathedral with bouncy DJs, live performers, health snacks, and tons of smiles.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address
- 1401 Howard St.
The historic Market Street concert venue the Warfield opens for a vibrant underground market of vintage, vinyl, zines, and radical art.
- Website
- Pscyhed! Radio
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12, 12 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- 982 Market St.
This beloved L.A. party crew throws a poolside party with hip-hop inspired dance music at the vintage Phoenix Hotel before it closes at the end of the year.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Address
- 601 Eddy St.
These notorious, Tony-winning SF satirists lampoon Silicon Valley in this musical comedy as it continues its summer tour from the Panhandle to the entrance of Golden Gate Park.
- Website
- SF Mime Troupe
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12, 1:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Panhandle
Support one of SF’s last remaining large-scale art maker spaces at this market featuring vintage goods, wild art, live performances, and more surrounded by giant creative installations.
- Website
- The Box
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 1069 Howard St.
A legit late-night party starting just before midnight Saturday with DJs till dawn at an underground warehouse.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 12, 11:59 p.m. to late
Broadway Studios turns into a soulful Sunday market with 40+ vintage and handmade vendors, live DJs, local art, and the Drop In friend-making experience at a historic punk-era venue.
- Website
- HAVE
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address
- 435 Broadway
Celebrate the Ferry Building’s birthday with live music curated by Noise Pop, waterfront snacks, local shopping, and outdoor bars at this idealic landmark.
- Website
- Noise Pop
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building
This free daytime techno party is raising money for foster dogs with a half-dozen DJs headlined by NEOFX spinning at a secret location until sunset.
- Website
- Dvality Collective
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 13, 12 p.m. to sunset
Indie rockers Phantogram perform in this gorgeous redwood grove in the sunset, while the ticket lottery to see Bob Marley’s sons closes Saturday, and the Diana Ross ticket lottery closes Sunday. The Standard is also giving away tickets for Phantogram and Orville Peck, and you can enter to win here.
Can’t make it to the show? Don’t miss a beat and tune in to our exclusive festival livestream on SFStandard.com, YouTube, and X at 2 p.m. PST on Sunday, July 13.
- Website
- Stern Grove
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 13, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Address
- Stern Grove Park
Hear hits from the sweeping scores of “The Lion King,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Batman,” “Interstellar,” and more at Davies Symphony Hall.
- Date and time
- Wednesday, July 16 to Friday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 201 Van Ness Ave.