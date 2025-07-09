Skip to main content
18 fun events in SF, from a cathedral dance party to a dog rescue rave

What events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

A vibrant party in a grand hall features a domed ceiling, colorful lights, and people mingling and dancing. A DJ is set up on a stage surrounded by ornate arches.
Join the early risers for a sober dance party at St. Joseph’s Arts Society. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

People In Plazas Market Street concerts

Fifteen outdoor venues around Market Street host lunchtime concerts all month, with modern string pop group Cello Kitty on Thursday.

Website
Schedule
Date and time
Thursday, July 10 to 31, 12 to 1 p.m.
Address
Various locations

Valencia Live block party

The Mission’s new second Thursdays block party features outdoor drinking across three blocks of Valencia alongside art showings, live music, DJ sets, and craft vendors.

A lively street scene features people joyfully dancing. The crowd appears relaxed, with some individuals smiling and holding hands. The background is an urban setting.
Dance in the streets at Valencia Live. | Source: Frank Zhou/The Standard
Website
Into the Streets
Date and time
Thursday, July 10, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Valencia and 16th streets

SF Art Book Fair 2025

Over 100 publishers, artists, and booksellers take over Minnesota Street Project for SF’s massive celebration of print, zines, and art, with a kickoff party with DJs Thursday night.

Website
Art Book Fair
Date and time
Thursday, July 10 to Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bastille on Belden block party

Celebrate French culture with live music, free berets, mimes, wine tasting, and Bastille Day food as this charming alley turns into a mini Paris.

Website
Downtown SF
Date and time
Friday, July 11, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Address
Belden Place

Chinatown night market

Grant Avenue transforms into a bustling street fair packed with people exploring Chinese street food, live music, and cultural performances.

Website
Civic Joy Fund
Date and time
Friday, July 11, 5 to 10 p.m.
Address
Grant Avenue and Sacramento Street

INVT Latin bass rave

Miami duo INVT bring their subtropical Latin club vibes mixed with British bass hits to a secret spot with support from b0nitababy.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 11, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Matrixxman techno underground

Techno pioneer Matrixxman returns from playing Berghain in Berlin for a rare stateside set alongside Max Gardner that goes late.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 11, 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Daybreaker cathedral dance party

This sober, family-friendly morning dance-up will fill Saint Joseph’s Arts Society and its gorgeous cathedral with bouncy DJs, live performers, health snacks, and tons of smiles.

A large group is participating in a yoga or dance session inside a dimly lit, grand hall, with colorful lights and elevated speakers enhancing the atmosphere.
Dance in a cathedral on Saturday morning. | Source: Daybreaker
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 12, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address
1401 Howard St.

Psyched! Market

The historic Market Street concert venue the Warfield opens for a vibrant underground market of vintage, vinyl, zines, and radical art.

Website
Pscyhed! Radio
Date and time
Saturday, July 12, 12 to 8 p.m.
Address
982 Market St.

The Do-Over

This beloved L.A. party crew throws a poolside party with hip-hop inspired dance music at the vintage Phoenix Hotel before it closes at the end of the year.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 12, 1 to 7 p.m.
Address
601 Eddy St.

SF Mime Troupe: Disruption

These notorious, Tony-winning SF satirists lampoon Silicon Valley in this musical comedy as it continues its summer tour from the Panhandle to the entrance of Golden Gate Park.

Website
SF Mime Troupe
Date and time
Saturday, July 12, 1:30 p.m.
Address
The Panhandle

The Box SF Artists & Makers Fair

Support one of SF’s last remaining large-scale art maker spaces at this market featuring vintage goods, wild art, live performances, and more surrounded by giant creative installations.

Three people examine colorful art pieces on a long table in a spacious, sunlit room with large windows and various paintings propped against the walls.
Find handmade art of all kinds at The Box this weekend. | Source: The Box
Website
The Box
Date and time
Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
1069 Howard St.

TWO-AM underground warehouse afters

A legit late-night party starting just before midnight Saturday with DJs till dawn at an underground warehouse.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 12, 11:59 p.m. to late
Address
Secret location

HAVE vintage + art fest

Broadway Studios turns into a soulful Sunday market with 40+ vintage and handmade vendors, live DJs, local art, and the Drop In friend-making experience at a historic punk-era venue.

Website
HAVE
Date and time
Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address
435 Broadway

127th Ferry Fest

Celebrate the Ferry Building’s birthday with live music curated by Noise Pop, waterfront snacks, local shopping, and outdoor bars at this idealic landmark.

A large crowd gathers outdoors under a sunny sky with palm trees nearby. In the background, a clock tower overlooks the scene, indicating a public event.
Happy birthday to the Ferry Building! | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard
Website
Noise Pop
Date and time
Sunday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Furtechno dog rescue rave

This free daytime techno party is raising money for foster dogs with a half-dozen DJs headlined by NEOFX spinning at a secret location until sunset.

Website
Dvality Collective
Date and time
Sunday, July 13, 12 p.m. to sunset
Address
Secret location

Stern Grove: Phantogram plays, Damian + Stephen Marley and Diana Ross tix close

Indie rockers Phantogram perform in this gorgeous redwood grove in the sunset, while the ticket lottery to see Bob Marley’s sons closes Saturday, and the Diana Ross ticket lottery closes Sunday. The Standard is also giving away tickets for Phantogram and Orville Peck, and you can enter to win here.

Can’t make it to the show? Don’t miss a beat and tune in to our exclusive festival livestream on SFStandard.com, YouTube, and X at 2 p.m. PST on Sunday, July 13.

Website
Stern Grove
Date and time
Sunday, July 13, 2 to 5 p.m.
Address
Stern Grove Park

SF Symphony plays music of Hans Zimmer

Hear hits from the sweeping scores of “The Lion King,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Batman,” “Interstellar,” and more at Davies Symphony Hall.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Wednesday, July 16 to Friday, July 18, 7:30 p.m.
Address
201 Van Ness Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

