Breadbelly ’s opening at the end of June could be called the icing on the cake (or, in this case, the kaya on the toast) of the restaurant-ization of the city’s eastern side, from Mission Rock to Thrive City to, now, Pier 70.

The cultish Asian bakery’s second location is ensconced in a massive renovated steel-frame structure once used for ship manufacturing. Pier 70 is both very cool and a total disconnect from the first Breadbelly, which is located in a quiet residential stretch of the Outer Richmond, complete with a parklet where char siu sando-obsessed patrons sportingly vie for tables.



In contrast, the 69-acre development, located just past Dogpatch off 22nd Street, gives both shipyard chic and end-of-world vibes. Right now, it’s mostly potential — a horizon of weedy, empty lots viewed through chain-link fences. Even though the pastries here are as good as Clement Street, the experience of eating them at Pier 70 is incomparable.