Realtor Max Lo is suing Charles Mei for defamation after flyers bearing Lo’s company name and contact details began popping up on random windshields more than a year ago. On the flyer is a selfie of Lo with Mei’s ex-wife Vanessa Lo (no relation), making an obscene gesture.

Max claims Mei is using the obscene flyers to damage his and his father’s realty business, Green Banker. His father, Stanley Lo, is a San Mateo property broker who has been described as “Silicon Valley’s eccentric real estate king.” Contact details and business information for both father and son appear on the flyers, which were spotted as recently as Monday on windshields near Alamo Square.



Max on Tuesday shared with The Standard at least three dozen images and text screenshots documenting chat and email exchanges with strangers, friends, and industry workers who found the flyers slipped under cars’ windshield wipers. He also shared video footage that appears to capture a person wearing a white jacket and baseball cap slipping flyers beneath wipers Jan. 29 in a parking lot.