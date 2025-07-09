“I can’t imagine ever going back,” another reads. “Why patronize a place that supports a President who attacks everything that the City stands for?”

A Reddit user reposted the image, which gained hundreds of comments and upvotes by Wednesday morning. Yelp users began flooding the restaurant with one- and two-star reviews criticizing the owners’ alleged political stance. “Not comin here anymore,” one reads. “The MAGA vibes are gettin creepy.”

On Tuesday, content creator Kat Ensign posted a photo, ostensibly shot at the famed Polk Street fish counter, showing a navy blue cap with the numbers 45 and 47 , references to Trump’s two terms in office. “Spotted at swan after waiting in a long ass line,” text on the image read.

Swan Oyster Depot, perhaps the city’s most famous and idolized seafood restaurant, has come under fire after a local food influencer posted an image suggesting the owners are supporters of President Donald Trump.

Swan Oyster Depot proudly lacks a website, and its most recent Instagram post states it is currently closed for vacation . (That post, too, is filling up with negative comments, as well as American flag emoji from staunch supporters.) The kitchen’s last day of service was July 3, and it won’t reopen until July 14.

It is unclear when Ensign visited the restaurant. The Standard has reached out to her as well as to several members of the Sancimino family, who have operated the restaurant for decades. Neither has responded.

Opened in 1912, the once-humble Swan counter earned a reputation for blue-collar charisma and intense customer devotion — with lines stretching down Polk Street from 8 a.m. opening until closing at 2:30 p.m. Its fans include the late chef Anthony Bourdain, who stopped by every time he visited San Francisco.

This is not the first time Swan Oyster Depot has faced controversy. In August 2021, the restaurant was accused of racism after a staff member allegedly yelled “Dim sum!” at a Vietnamese American customer. After that incident, the volume of one-star reviews became so heavy that Yelp froze the restaurant’s page.

Reached for comment Wednesday, a spokesperson for Yelp said the company had again placed an “Unusual Activity Alert” on Swan’s business page and temporarily disabled the ability to post reviews.

Ensign is likewise no stranger to online fights. In December, she claimed that chef Geoffrey Lee of Michelin-recognized omakase counter Ju-ni sent her a stream of abusive messages after she posted a middling review of Hamburger Project, another of his businesses. Shortly after, Lee stepped down as executive chef at all three of his restaurants.