What we learned from the Warriors’ California Classic performance

The Florida product looks more effective as an off-ball defender than at the point of attack, operating as a low man and affecting shots at the rim or disrupting interior passes. On one play Sunday against the Spurs, he rotated from the weak-side block to deflect an attempted layup. While defending on the ball, Richard is very handsy. He had a pair of slick steals in his debut, but he’s prone to getting beat off the dribble. It’s easier for a team to develop a defender who’s overly aggressive rather than too passive, but ideas of Richard instantly replacing Gary Payton II’s point-of-attack defense are probably premature.