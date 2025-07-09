What we learned from the Warriors’ California Classic performance

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”
Summer has arrived, the Warriors are back in action, and the team’s two draft picks, Will Richard and Alex Toohey, made their team debuts as Golden State tipped off its Summer League slate with three games over four days at Chase Center.
Neither late second-rounder played in the California Classic opener Saturday as their draft-day trades were still pending. Richard impressed with 16 points in 25 minutes on Sunday and Toohey put on his jersey for the first time in front of no fans in the finale.
After Tuesday’s loss to the Heat, the Warriors flew to Las Vegas for four more exhibitions at the signature event of the summer. Here’s what we learned from their 1-2 performance.
Will Richard’s fit
The Florida product looks more effective as an off-ball defender than at the point of attack, operating as a low man and affecting shots at the rim or disrupting interior passes. On one play Sunday against the Spurs, he rotated from the weak-side block to deflect an attempted layup. While defending on the ball, Richard is very handsy. He had a pair of slick steals in his debut, but he’s prone to getting beat off the dribble. It’s easier for a team to develop a defender who’s overly aggressive rather than too passive, but ideas of Richard instantly replacing Gary Payton II’s point-of-attack defense are probably premature.
The most impressive aspect of Richard’s two-game stint was his feel for the game. He hadn’t played five-on-five since the national championship game, but his basketball IQ apparently prevented any rust. On several plays in Sunday’s game, he leaked out after defensive stops and was rewarded for running the floor. When he wasn’t involved in offensive plays, he either spaced out in the corner or set off-ball screens. On one play, he seamlessly executed a peel switch while closing out to a shooter.
There were hardly any moments in which he looked hesitant on either end of the court. Summer League can be deceptive, but it’s pretty revealing that Richard so seamlessly blended in. He makes extra passes, runs the floor in transition, and knows where to be.
Alex Toohey’s debut
The game looked a little fast for the Warriors’ other rookie in his debut.
Toohey struggled to finish inside and openly talked postgame about how driving lanes closed up quicker against rangier, more athletic defenders than they may have in Australia. The forward shot 1-for-5 and committed four turnovers in his first action.
One game isn’t cause for concern. Adjusting to the speed and physicality of a higher level is what Summer League is for (Kasparas Jakucionis, the 20th overall pick for Miami, experienced this, too). Also, the Summer League 10-foul rule leads to a ton of hacking.
But it sure seems as if there will be an adjustment period for Toohey.
Although he has terrific size at 6-foot-7 and projects to be a versatile defender, Toohey’s high center of gravity could make guarding down the positional spectrum a challenge. Still, he’s closer to NBA-ready at the defensive end than with the ball in his hands.
A cautious approach with Quinten Post
The plan was for center Quinten Post to get Summer League reps as the Warriors are hoping he can develop more after a strong rookie campaign. But Post was dealing with ankle issues in the second half of last season, and they flared up again during his offseason program, The Standard learned. That led to Golden State deciding to hold him out of Summer League action.
Post has been training in the weight room — one of his biggest points of emphasis will be improving strength and quickness — and recently got back on the court for basketball activity.
The brain trust
The summer offers a nice reminder of the impressive depth the Warriors have cultivated with their coaching staff.
Lainn Wilson, a first-time head coach, is leading a summer staff including Noel Hightower, Hilton Armstrong, and Everett Dayton. They’re each buried deep on Golden State’s bench (although Steve Kerr’s democratic style allows for lots of voices to be heard throughout the season) and now have a chance to sit up front.
The basketball in the California Classic — and in Summer League generally — is often ugly. The Warriors certainly aren’t an exception to that. But Golden State played hard in all three games and looked prepared to execute a semblance of the fast-paced, free-flowing offense synonymous with the Warriors after just two practice sessions. They can’t really ask much more of the coaches.
A little bit of accountability can go a long way. In one game, Coleman Hawkins took a terribly ill-advised 3-pointer, and was promptly yanked for the rest of the half (Hawkins played much better in the finale). A lot can slide in the summer, but not everything.
A sentimental blast from the past
As a guest coach for the Spurs, Rashard Lewis is working with Jameer Nelson Jr. — the son of his former teammate on some very memorable Orlando Magic teams. Feel old yet?
In the backcourt
It’s important to have unselfish guards in Summer League, and the Warriors have two of them in Taran Armstrong and Gabe Madsen.
Either would likely struggle against NBA ball pressure and length, but they are both serviceable at pushing the pace and involving teammates in the Summer League. Everyone wants to catch the eyes of scouts, and it’s nice to have guards willing to share the ball.
The finale
My favorite day of the annual California Classic is always the finale, when no tickets are sold at Chase Center. It’s the only time scouts, front office personnel, league officials, and reporters can sit courtside — or anywhere in the gym — and take in a scrimmage.
The access allows us to hear everything — the crunch of hard screens, benches erupting after alley-oop dunks, coaches yelling instructions, and players communicating with each other and bad-mouthing the officials.
In the second half of the finale, everyone could see Heat wing Myron Gardner injure his finger underneath the basket, and then watch his teammates come over to him with disgust on their faces once they saw the damage.
It’s a unique experience, and one I wish fans could have.
My All-California Classic ballot
Cole Swider (LAL), Jackson Rowe (GSW), Pelle Larsson (MIA), David Jones-Garcia (SAS), Keshad Johnson (MIA)
Honorable mentions: Darius Bazley (LAL), Isaiah Mobley (GSW), LJ Cryer (GSW), DJ Steward (LAL), Jameer Nelson Jr. (SAS)