With uncertainty in the 49ers’ wide receiver room, who will Brock Purdy target?

The NFL, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies, conducts its own investigations and levies punishments independent of the legal system. Resolutions of court matters typically clear the path for the league to also wrap up its adjudications, so the 49ers may soon know if Robinson will be unavailable to begin the 2025 season. Based on past cases, a suspension of up to three games appears possible for Robinson.

Robinson was arrested on suspicion of DUI while still playing for the Los Angeles Rams last November. His case has finished its course through the legal system. According to court records, Robinson pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He received 36 months of probation, must pay a $390 fine and complete diversion programs. His attorney, Jacqueline Sparagna, told TMZ that Robinson has already completed most terms of his probation and that she expects his probation terminated early — after the 18-month mark.

If the NFL is going to suspend 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for part of this 2025 season, the stage is now set for that punishment to be administered.

Of course, 49ers general manager John Lynch was also aware of a potential suspension when his team made the move. He and coach Kyle Shanahan believe that the 49ers offense, helmed by quarterback Brock Purdy, can weather Robinson’s possible absence. But that confidence doesn’t make the team’s situation at receiver any less uncertain as the 2025 season approaches.

Rams general manager Les Snead cited this possibility in March when explaining why L.A. wouldn’t re-sign Robinson. Snead said the receiver had “some things to work through legally” that could “prevent play time in the future.” The 49ers then signed Robinson to a two-year contract worth $8 million.

The 49ers have traded Deebo Samuel to Washington. Star wideout Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from ACL and MCL tears that ended his 2024 season. Although the 49ers are pleased with Aiyuk’s recovery, it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll be ready for the start of the regular season. And if Robinson is also out, the 49ers will have multiple spots to fill.

“There’s opportunity out there,” Lynch told NBC Sports Bay Area last month. “We’ll have a have a gift when BA comes back, whenever that is. But we’re comfortable and confident in their ability to get the job done until that time.”

Veteran Jauan Jennings leads the unit. He filled in for Aiyuk at the top “X” receiver position last year and nearly eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards. Second-year man Ricky Pearsall will have to graduate into a featured role. In a promising sign, Pearsall finished his rookie season with 14 catches over the final two games.

Beyond that, uncertainty abounds. Second-year speedster Jacob Cowing, who weighed only 168 pounds to begin his rookie year, has added muscle and is therefore a serious contender for more playing time.