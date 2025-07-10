Owner Dario Nicotra contends this is the only Italian-Japanese fusion restaurant in the country. (The name Ciaorigato, a made-up term, yokes the Italian word for “hello” and “goodbye” with the Japanese word for “thank you.”) But mashing up pizza and pasta with other culinary traditions is not as out-there as you might think. Nicotra, who, like chef Marco Avila, is a native of Tuscany, says Italian kitchens already have fusion in their DNA, from the geographic divide between butter and olive oil to the hyperregional focus on various pastas. “It’s simply cool and sexy,” Nicotra says.