The Marriott City Center once served as the nexus of business activity in Oakland. Smack-dab in the middle of downtown and a block away from BART, the 500-room hotel not only housed travelers but was connected to the East Bay’s largest corporate event venue and the headquarters of the Golden State Warriors.

But five years since the pandemic devastated the economy and the travel patterns that powered the property, its outlook is much dimmer. Gaw Capital, the Hong Kong private equity firm that has owned the hotel since 2017, is officially out after halting payments on its mortgage.

The hotel remains open, and the Golden State Valkyries continue to use the property for training and offices as its future gets worked out.

A subsidiary of investment firm Invesco, which guaranteed the $100 million loan Gaw Capital defaulted on this year, has taken over for now. The firm seized control of the property by making a winning bid of $70.2 million during a foreclosure auction last month.

Foreclosure experts call this sort of maneuver a “credit bid,” which means the holder of the note used the existing debt as leverage to gain control from the delinquent borrower. Invesco, which purchased the loan note from French banking giant Natixis last May, did not respond to requests for comment.