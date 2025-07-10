It’s a deliberative business. When adjudicating Guinness, Prime Mutton adheres to the same ritual. He purchases one pint for YouTube, one for Instagram, and sometimes, one for him to enjoy privately. (Only then does he greet the fans.) He doesn’t drink at home, nor does he freely dole out absolute creamers.

The patio broke into a roar of laughter and approving cheers. A 55-year-old professional bridge player from Manchester, Prime Mutton has endeared himself to his laddish YouTube audience through approachable, suspender-clad enthusiasm for excellent pints of stout. In Muttonista parlance, “absolute creamer” is the equivalent of a gold medal.

Speaking into his phone and with his back turned to the crowd, Jason Hackett, the portly British beer guru known as Prime Mutton , pronounced his verdict on the Mission bar’s pour of cascading Irish stout. “It’s a really good one, Muttonistas,” he said, addressing his cult of 164,000 transatlantic followers. “It’s an absolute creamer!”

His American tour kicked off in early June and has included stops in Atlanta, New York, Boston, Chicago, and Orlando. On the San Francisco leg, only one other bar out of six or seven, Danny Coyle’s in the Haight, received the top honor. Barebottle Brewing’s St. Nitro Stout got a nod for its quality, however.

For Casements, this attests to the fact that the bar’s keg of Guinness shipped from Ireland was treated with care, stored at the proper temperature, and expertly poured into a 20-ounce, harp-branded glass. (British pints are, of course, a little bigger than their 16-ounce stateside pints.) And considering how quickly the mustachioed influencer has vaulted to the stout stratosphere, it’s become a coveted seal of approval across the U.K. and at Irish bars from Dublin to Bangkok.