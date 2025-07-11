Chelsea Ryoko Wong’s paintings depict lithe figures eating, playing, and daydreaming through pastel-soaked streets and mystical landscapes. Even in moments of rhythmic chaos, her work exudes serenity. In “Ancestral Visions,” Wong draws inspiration from midcentury dresses worn by Chinese American women — garments now housed at the Oakland Museum of California. The show pairs these fashions with Wong’s energetic new works, reflecting on legacy, daily life, and personal identity. Set against the backdrop of the restaurants, shops, and card dens of San Francisco’s Chinatown, the installation is an invitation to reflect on legacy and what we pass down.