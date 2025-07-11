San Franciscans may have heard a strange story recently: A heatwave in California is expected to continue through next week. On Saturday, within an hour of the city, temperatures may climb to the 90s. But not in SF.
Here, the marine layer will keep us nuzzled up in a protective, impenetrable mist. So if you’re itching to partake in the warmth, grab your bucket hat and folding chair and put a bunch of chilly daylight between you and the socked-in 7×7. We’ve pulled together 13 of our favorite swimming spots outside the city to inspire some SPF-coated adventures, from fancy resorts with day passes to secret spots on the Russian River.
It takes an hour and 45 minutes to reach the agricultural city of Lodi from SF, but by the time you’re crossing the San Joaquin River over the parabolic curve of the Antioch Bridge, you feel like you’re in a different world. The crops are high in the fields, the air thick with heat. At Wine & Roses, you can get a day pass for the pool for $65, but why not rent a room for half a day, along with pool access ($163), so you can shower off and take a nap before the drive home? There’s no poolside food service, but you can get takeout from the two restaurants and eat in the pool area.
Rosewood Sand Hill, Menlo Park
If you want to feel fancy, hobnob with Facebook AI engineers at the Rosewood Sand Hill, which offers day passes to its heated pool, with food and drinks brought to your reserved lounge chair. A pass is $141, and a cabana for up to four people is $761.
Castle Rock Pool Complex, Walnut Creek
Located in a secluded area next to the scenic Diablo Foothills Regional Park, the Castle Rock Pool Complex is the platonic ideal of a public pool. It’s rarely at capacity, and the setting is perfectly picturesque — a great place to cool off after a morning hike. Best of all, you don’t need reservations — just drop in and pay the modest, cash-only fee: $5 per adult, $3 for seniors and kids ages 2 to 18, free for babies. Parking is free, but it’s a bit of a schlep to the pool from the lot. The pool has changing rooms and bathing facilities.
Bass Lake, Point Reyes
After the nearly 3-mile hike to Bass Lake in Point Reyes National Seashore, you’ll be ready to cool off—and you’ll be rewarded for your sweaty efforts with a pristine place for a dip. Use the rope swing for a particularly thrilling entrance into the lake, which has no fee for entry.
Garden of Eden swimming hole, Santa Cruz Mountains
Find your own slice of heaven at this lush, clothing-optional swimming hole in the Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park. It’s worth the trip to the Santa Cruz Mountains to plunge into these aptly-named waters, where you’ll find deep swimming holes alongside a flowing waterfall and large boulders. When you’re ready to warm up again, there are hiking trails aplenty nearby in Big Basin Redwoods and the surrounding area.
Russian River ‘Secret Spot,’ Healdsburg
One of the Russian River’s most picturesque swimming spots, you can float to your own personal island at this hidden beach spot near Healdsburg. Parking can be a challenge — and visitors have been ticketed — so make sure you find a legal spot along the road (there is a public entrance on the far east side of Redwood Drive).
Sunset Beach River Park, Forestville
Parking is no problem at this other Russian River spot that’s further south in Forestville. You’ll have a backdrop of redwood forests and the Hacienda Bridge as you swim and paddle, and there’s also a dedicated picnic area. Dogs are welcome on leash.
Uvas Canyon, Santa Cruz Mountains
Just outside of San Jose, Uvas Canyon County Park has waterfalls that flow year-round, offering the opportunity for a more organic way to cool off than an apartment complex or Bay Club pool. When you’re finished cooling off, there’s many short hikes weaving through the park to enjoy.
Lake Anza, Berkeley
Enjoy a sandy beach and lakeside dip for mere peanuts at Berkeley’s Lake Anza — beloved by generations of UC grads and East Bay dwellers. Bordering Tilden Park, the sunny-yet-protected spot is staffed with lifeguards. Check the website before you go, since the lake occasionally closes due to high algae counts.
For those with tikes in tow, the Morgan Hill Aquatic Center is a great — and affordable — option for swimming fun, with entry prices ranging from $12 to $15 (and free for under 2). Picnic areas, cabanas and party rooms are available for rent, or you can buy a day pass and enjoy the vast array of slides and water features without the frills.
The Flamingo Resort & Spa, Santa Rosa
With its vintage music lounge and midcentury vibes, the Flamingo Resort & Spa has long been a staycation destination of choice. Now a Hilton hotel, you can buy $60 day passes to enjoy its iconic pool without even spending the night, ordering poolside snacks from your smartphone on the deckside where Jayne Mansfield once lounged. The basic day pass sells out fast, but there are often last minute cabanas if you are willing to pay more.
Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Geyserville
If you’re down to splurge on a plunge head north to the Francis Ford Coppola Winery in Geyserville, a destination famous for its healing waters. Two connecting pools edged with private, shower-equipped “cabines” await you on the winery’s manicured grounds. You can order food poolside, along with the requisite glasses of pinot and chardonnay, of course. Reservations are required for the cabines — which range in price from $250 to $375. Though spots fill up quickly, there are often last-minute cancellations.
Morton’s Warm Springs Resort, Glen Ellen
For when you want to warm up instead of cooling off, these geothermal springs in the heart of Sonoma County blend the best of nature and convenience. With a wading pool for infants and toddlers, two geothermal swimming pools, an organic café and picnic areas, Morton’s has everything for a water-filled day of fun. Day passes are available for $18 to $30 to enjoy the array of amenities or, if you want to make it a habit, scoop up a season pass. The resort often sells out on weekends, so book ahead!
This story originally published in 2024 and has been updated for the 2025 summer season.