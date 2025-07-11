It takes an hour and 45 minutes to reach the agricultural city of Lodi from SF, but by the time you’re crossing the San Joaquin River over the parabolic curve of the Antioch Bridge, you feel like you’re in a different world. The crops are high in the fields, the air thick with heat. At Wine & Roses, you can get a day pass for the pool for $65, but why not rent a room for half a day, along with pool access ($163), so you can shower off and take a nap before the drive home? There’s no poolside food service, but you can get takeout from the two restaurants and eat in the pool area.