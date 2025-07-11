Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Clipper card glitch cost cash-strapped transit agencies $650K in one day

A Y2K-reminiscent calendar malfunction threw BART and Muni off the rails last week.

a close up shot of expired BART paper tickets and a Clipper card reader
Transit agencies will be reimbursed for a glitch that took down the Clipper card system. | Source: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/SF Chronicle/Getty Images
By Michael McLaughlin and George Kelly

Bay Area transit agencies lost out on approximately $658,000 in fares when the Clipper card system malfunctioned last week, forcing BART and Muni to allow passengers to ride for free, according to officials. 

BART is out about $380,000, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which administers the Clipper card. Muni lost roughly $55,000, the MTC said. Other agencies lost smaller amounts:

  • Caltrain: $43,000          
  • AC Transit: $22,000          
  • Golden Gate Ferry: $18,000          
  • SF Bay Ferry: $18,000          
  • Golden Gate Transit: $11,000          
  • SamTrans: $11,000          
  • VTA: $10,000          

Additionally, the MTC says a total of $15,600 in amounts of $5,000 or less is owed to regional agencies that include SMART trains in the North Bay and several bus services in the North Bay and East Bay.

Transit officials were initially baffled as to why Clipper cards suddenly did not work at the start of service July 1. Gates at BART and Muni stations were wide open to incredulous riders until about midday, when the problem was resolved.

Now the officials have named a culprit, and it’s evoking Y2K vibes. Clipper cards failed because of an incorrectly programmed calendar, Andrew Fremier, the MTC’s executive director, told the board Thursday. The flaw was uncovered by Cubic, the transportation company that operates Clipper with the MTC.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Related

The image shows a BART train emerging with blue dollar bills flying around it, set against a yellow and blue circular gradient background.
Opinion: Stop this train. Scott Wiener’s public transit bailout should be halted in its tracks
A person wearing a neon safety vest and cap is looking at their wristwatch. They are standing in front of a striped, metallic background.
SF’s most beloved Muni driver is switching lines
A man and woman approach an outdoor escalator in a concrete setting. The man wears a brown jacket; the woman in a blue jacket carries a camera.
Just a normal rush hour on BART. Then Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen hopped aboard

“Cubic’s investigation uncovered that several years ago, a calendar file integrated into the legacy Clipper system was programmed to expire on June 30, 2025, and had not been updated to the new contract extension date for the legacy system of 2026,” Fremier told the MTC commissioners. “When the calendar expired at the end of the day on June 30, 2025, the Clipper card readers were unable to validate the correct fare on July 1, 2025.”

The transit agencies, many of which are under extreme budget pressures, will be reimbursed, possibly by Cubic, but the details are still being ironed out.

BART recorded 103,379 paid trips the day of the outage, down from 198,549 the previous Tuesday. Data shows that Tuesday is the busiest day of the week on BART.

Muni officials had no comment.

Clipper suffered another outage Tuesday that was narrower in scope. Customers using Google Pay and Apple Pay were unable to add money to their Clipper cards, but the problem was fixed in an hour. 

An improved version of Clipper was due to be released in 2024 but was indefinitely delayed. An MTC spokesperson told The Standard it is expected to be released by year’s end.

Michael McLaughlin can be reached at mmclaughlin@sfstandard.com
George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

BARTClipperNewsSFMTATransportation