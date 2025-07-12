As the Giants celebrate Barry Bonds, Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers steal the spotlight

The Dodgers scored two runs off Landen Roupp (one unearned, thanks to Willy Adames’ error) and snapped their seven-game losing streak by beating the Giants 2-1 to even the series at a win apiece heading into Sunday’s series finale and the last game before the All-Star break.

Ohtani was both the starting pitcher and leadoff hitter — he did nothing in four at-bats, but he threw three scoreless innings, touching 100 miles per hour in the first and striking out the side in order: Mike Yastrzemski, Heliot Ramos, and Rafael Devers.

Two of history’s greatest left-handed batters converged on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon at Oracle Park, and while Bonds was honored with a series of tributes on his bobblehead day, Dodger fans got to cheer the most.

On the day the Giants staged a ballpark celebration for Barry Bonds, Shohei Ohtani and his friends crashed the party.

Early in the day, as Bonds sat in the dugout with family and friends waiting to throw the ceremonial first pitch, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts walked across the field to visit him. They embraced and watched an interview on the scoreboard that broadcaster Duane Kuiper recently conducted with Bonds, covering many of his career highlights.

“I was part of these moments,” said Roberts, Bonds’ teammate in 2007. “I just want to sit here and watch.”

Roberts has managed Ohtani the past two seasons and naturally is biased, but when comparing the homers king with the two-way sensation, he made a clear choice.

“I think that they’re in the top of their field as far as hitters,” Roberts said. “Barry just had a shorter swing. I think if you’re talking about slug, it’s very comparable. But Barry was just, to be quite frank, Barry’s the best hitter I’ve ever seen. To be able to hit .3-something every year, to get on base the way he got on base, to be able to swing the bat three times a week and hit three homers, it will never happen again.

“But in today’s game, you’re talking about (Aaron) Judge and Shohei as kind of the guys. But Barry, for me, is in a class by himself.”

Roupp nicely handled Ohtani in three consecutive at-bats by inducing two groundouts on curveballs and striking him out on a sinker high in the zone that Ohtani simply watched sail past him. In Ohtani’s final at-bat, he faced Joey Lucchesi and swung through a high fastball for another strikeout.

“It was crazy, honestly,” Roupp said. “Going into the day, I was kind of shocked he was still leading off just because he threw his pregame bullpen. But he does it so well, he’s just fun to watch.”