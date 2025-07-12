The love is strong. Patrons routinely tell Floulis things like “I met the second love of my life on that bar stool over there.” So, rather than rely on GoFundMe to reupholster the booths and reconstruct the mezzanine, among other projects, Floulis is capitalizing on that misty-eyed fondness by soliciting donations through what he calls Project Cioppino. As with the fish stew, people “chip in” $100 or more on a gift certificate they’ll be able to redeem after the grand opening. They’ll also get their name on a plaque installed on the black, horseshoe-shaped bar. Floulis won’t say how much he’s raked in through this unconventional campaign, but the grand opening is tentatively scheduled for this fall.