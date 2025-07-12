Willy Adames and the Giants keep closing the gap on Dodgers: ‘It felt like a playoff game’

There’s a reason that could become a reality. The Giants’ marketing folks chose Saturday’s game as Barry Bonds bobblehead day, and we all know how much Giant fans love their bobbleheads. With the cool giveaway, perhaps fans might be less prone to sell their tickets on the secondary market and avoid another Dodger takeover.

“I’m not going to lie,” Giants shortstop Willy Adames said. “I feel like we had too many Dodgers fans here. Maybe tomorrow we get more San Francisco fans.”

Nothing like the sight of Dodger blue to rile and further energize the Giants’ fan base. It took a long time to get a first glimpse, the season’s 95th game, but it was worth the wait. On a festive and intense Friday night at Oracle Park, the soldout crowd was treated to pleasant weather, spirited vibes, and one doozy of a series opener.

As it was, thousands of L.A. fans filled much of the lower bowl, especially in the sections behind the Dodgers’ dugout off the first-base line. After the final pitch, delivered by Camilo Doval and resulting in a Will Smith double play, all those Dodger fans were disappointed as the Giants grinded out an 8-7 win.

The Giants won for the seventh time in nine games and dealt the Dodgers their seventh consecutive defeat, their most since September 2017. Trailing the Dodgers by nine games in the standings on Independence Day, the Giants have trimmed the margin to four with two games left in the series.

Two of president of baseball operations Buster Posey’s acquisitions made a big difference as Adames homered and tripled, both directed to right-center, and Dom Smith hit his first Giants homer at Oracle to open a decisive five-run rally, an opposite-field shot to left. Jung Hoo Lee had three hits including a two-run triple, and Logan Webb earned the win despite coughing up a season-high six runs.

“This is the oldest rivalry in baseball, the original rivalry in sports,” Smith opined, “and to see the energy from the first pitch to the last pitch, it was very fun to be out there. It put a lot of pressure on the opposition. Hats off to the fans coming out and bringing that energy and making it tough on those guys until the last out.”