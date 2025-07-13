Buster Posey’s first draft pick: Giants select Tennessee shortstop Gavin Kilen

Kilen led Tennessee with a .357 batting average and 1.112 OPS in 52 games and was named as the first-team All-American second baseman by Baseball America.

The Giants chose infielder Gavin Kilen out of Tennessee with the No. 13 overall selection in the 2025 MLB amateur draft. The team announced Kilen as a shortstop, but he spent most of his time with the Volunteers at second base last season.

In nine months on the job, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey has already made his first marquee free agent addition and his first blockbuster trade.

For the second consecutive year, the Giants forfeited their second-round draft pick to sign a free agent who had received a qualifying offer. In 2024, the Giants added Matt Chapman and last offseason, Posey made his first bold move when he handed Willy Adames a seven-year, $182 million contract.

Sunday wasn’t the first time Kilen has been drafted as the Wisconsin native was selected in the 13th round in 2022 by the Boston Red Sox. Instead of signing, he opted to honor his commitment to Louisville.

The 21-year-old spent his first two college seasons at Louisville, where he played shortstop and posted a .952 OPS as a sophomore. Regardless of which position Kilen plays in the Giants’ farm system, he was widely regarded as one of the top contact hitters in his class and multiple scouting services note that he has above average speed and arm strength.

The next two first-round picks, right-handed pitcher Will Bednar and left-handed pitcher Reggie Crawford, have been sidetracked by injuries. The Giants’ 2023 first-round pick, 6-foot-7 slugger Bryce Eldridge, is the top player in the farm system and widely regarded as a Top 50 prospect in the sport.

The Giants’ 2020 first-round pick, Patrick Bailey, took over as the team’s starting catcher in 2023 and won a Gold Glove in 2024, but Bailey has never come close to providing league-average production as a hitter.

Holmes joined the organization as a Zaidi hire in December of 2018 and has had mixed results with first-round selections. His first-ever draft pick, Arizona State outfielder Hunter Bishop, is 27 years old and has yet to make his major league debut.

Posey has made several significant changes to the Giants’ front office in the last year, hiring general manager Zack Minasian and appointing Randy Winn as his vice president of player development. One notable holdover from his predecessor, Farhan Zaidi, is amateur scouting director Michael Holmes, who is still in charge of overseeing the draft.

The Giants will make one additional selection on Monday as the team will be on the clock in the third round with the 85th overall selection.

The Giants have high hopes Eldridge can eventually become their everyday first baseman, but not all first-round picks need to turn into superstars to help Posey build a contender.

In June, the Giants’ top baseball executive dealt 2020 third-round pick, Kyle Harrison, and the team’s 2024 first-round selection, James Tibbs III, in a four-for-one swap to land power-hitter Rafael Devers. The deal helped the Giants achieve their long desired mission to acquire a premier position player, and is the type of transaction the franchise couldn’t necessarily pull off when the Nationals made Juan Soto available at the 2022 trade deadline.

San Diego sent Washington a package of highly touted young players that included 2025 All-Stars Mackenzie Gore and James Wood as well as 2024 All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams to acquire Soto. At the time of the deal, the Giants lacked the prospect capital to compete with the Padres’ offer, but three years later, they used three prospects including 20-year-old pitcher Jose Bello to land Devers from Boston.

After acquiring Devers, the Giants have a core of players that features Adames, Chapman, Logan Webb, and Heliot Ramos (a 2017 first-round pick). The franchise, however, lacks quality depth at the upper levels of the minor leagues and would benefit from a deep draft class this summer.