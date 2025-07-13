Meet the transit nerd behind that viral BART and Muni personality quiz

It took about an hour for anyone to notice the absurdist ads slyly placed on screens Monday at BART’s Powell station. But then came the discovery, a handful of social media posts, and the surge of a delightful viral phenomenon that has lit up group chats across the city.

“Which Line Are You?” is an online personality quiz that takes respondents through a night out in San Francisco to determine which of 16 transit lines they identify with. The results, which correspond to a Myers–Briggs type, range from the 49-Van Ness-Mission to BART’s Yellow Line to the Lyft bike-share program.