Where the Giants stand, and where they can improve, as the All-Star break arrives

Matos’ fifth home run of the season forced extra innings, but the Giants failed to score in the 10th and watched as the Dodgers found every hole in their defense in a three-run 11th inning that led to a 5-2 defeat.

The Giants entered the ninth inning of Sunday’s series finale trailing 2-0 before a lifeless offense received an unexpected jolt from pinch-hitter Luis Matos, who sent a game-tying two-run homer off Dodgers closer Tanner Scott into the left center field bleachers.

But if he did, watching his team fall short against the Dodgers likely provided it.

The ultra-competitive Buster Posey probably didn’t need more motivation to search for ways to upgrade the Giants’ roster as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.

Starter Robbie Ray tossed six innings of two-run ball and the Giants’ high-leverage relievers — Randy Rodríguez, Ryan Walker, and Camilo Doval — kept the game within reach, but the loss shone a spotlight on the offensive struggles that have defined much of the first half.

The Giants have overcome rough patches from their lineup with outstanding pitching and enough timely hits, but on Sunday, All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto and four Dodgers relievers limited the Giants to just five hits.

Rafael Devers was nearly the hero the Giants needed when he sent a 10th inning line drive out to center field at 106.1 miles per hour, but James Outman tracked the ball down on the warning track and the offense didn’t threaten again.

With two on and two out in the 11th, right-hander Spencer Bivens induced a shallow pop-up from Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman. The ball left his bat at 70.6 miles per hour and fell to the outfield grass between center fielder Jung Hoo Lee, shortstop Willy Adames, and second baseman Casey Schmitt.

“Baseball can be a cruel game,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It can go 106 off the bat there and they hit balls like 40 miles per hour in the last inning, so it’s just the way it is.”

Freeman’s go-ahead single was one of three perfectly placed singles in the frame as Teoscar Hernández sent a dribbler to the right side of the infield that Wilmer Flores had to lunge to his right to glove. The first baseman couldn’t make a clean exchange with Bivens over at the base, which extended the inning for Andy Páges.

The Dodgers center fielder then dropped a softly hit single in front of Matos in right field to tack on a third run, and the Giants were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

The extra-inning defeat leaves the Giants 6.0 games behind the Dodgers in the National League West with 65 games left in the regular season. The loss means Posey’s club exits the first half with the seventh-best record in a National League playoff race in which the top six teams will earn postseason berths.

“We have a lot of fight,” Ray said. “I think we do a really good job of putting games like this behind us, moving forward and doing the job at hand.”