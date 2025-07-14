Eavesdrops: Giants, A’s, and MLB buzz on the eve of the All-Star Game

Finally. The All-Stars will wear their own uniforms. It wasn’t a good look the past several years when players wore matching National League and American League threads, some of which made them cringe. Because the game will be played in an NL park, Giants All-Stars will be in their home creams, which thrills Logan Webb. “I’m a big fan of players wearing their own uniforms. That’s what I grew up watching,” Webb said. “If I’m a Yankees fan, I would like to see Aaron Judge wear pinstripes.” It was a tradition for All-Stars to wear their own unis from the 1930s through 2019, but then MLB made a change. Thankfully, now it’s a change for the better.