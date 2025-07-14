Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Life with ICE: Downtown SF workers adapt to daily chaos; carry U.S. passports to work

Harrowing scenes outside SF Immigration Court stoke fears of racial profiling and sudden arrests.

A person is wearing a tactical vest with a patch labeled "POLICE ICE." The vest is dark, and there are others in the background, possibly outdoors.
San Francisco office workers fear they may be targeted or detained as ICE arrests of immigrants tick up. | Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
By Garrett Leahy

Joel Garcia was on a Zoom call when he heard screaming.

The yells came from the street, nine floors below the coworking space at 101 Montgomery St. where he runs his tech consulting company, AllCode. What he saw shocked him. 

Garcia posted a video on X of immigration agents on Tuesday arresting a man who was coming out of San Francisco Immigration Court across the street. Protesters clashed with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, who drove a van at a group and shoved them away with batons. Two protesters were pepper-sprayed, according to a witness. Some clung to the van’s hood and eventually fell.

“I’ve been here for 30 years, on and off, and I’ve never seen anything like that,” Garcia said. 

A person in a blue shirt is working at a desk with a laptop, multiple monitors, and various items like bottles and cups. Large windows reveal tall buildings outside.
Joel Garcia in his ninth-floor office at 101 Montgomery St., across the street from SF Immigration Court. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

This extreme example was one of many protests and chaotic scenes at the courthouse since President Donald Trump launched his immigration crackdown.

Unlike many of the deportations in agricultural areas across California, these raids are happening in the financial center of a city that generally doesn’t cooperate with ICE. The immigration court, spread across the fourth, eighth, and ninth floors of the 25-story office tower at 100 Montgomery St., shares the building with a dentist’s office and an environmental law firm. The ground floor has a Proper Food grab-and-go cafe frequented by nearby office workers.

Today’s stories straight to your inbox

Everything you need to know to start your day.

As the blitzkrieg plays out on their doorsteps, many downtown workers are feeling anxious that they will get sucked into the tumult. Some, fearing they will be racially profiled and harassed by immigration agents, are carrying around documents showing they are in the U.S. legally.

Amando Balbuena, a marketing director who also works at 101 Montgomery St., said he carries his U.S. passport with him since his mother expressed fears that federal agents may target him because of his Mexican ethnicity.

“How do I prove that I’m American?” he said.

Related

A person wearing a mask holds a sign saying "ICE IS KIDNAPPING PEOPLE" on a city street, with tall buildings and a white car in the background.
Video: Protesters cling to ICE van in chaotic scene outside immigration court
Two masked officers stand guard in a hallway as several people walk away, including a person in a suit and another wearing casual clothing, carrying items.
ICE has a new way of getting inside federal courthouses
A person uses a megaphone, leading a protest or rally. A diverse group stands in the background, some with masks, observing in a city street setting.
Protesters shut down immigration court after ICE arrests

Amir Adibi, a patent attorney whose firm is at 155 Montgomery St., said the immigration arrests have people around his office “on edge.” 

“What if we get harassed or detained?” asked Adibi, who is Mexican and Iranian. “It’s a conversation on our floor, like, ‘Carry your birth certificates, passports.’”

A person in a suit stands on a city street near a Peet's Coffee sign. Tall buildings and pedestrians fill the bustling background.
Amir Adibi says people in his office at 155 Montgomery St. are "on edge." | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Federal agents have arrested at least 30 immigrants in San Francisco since late May. The Trump administration has a goal of making 7,000 ICE arrests daily nationally and deporting vast numbers of undocumented immigrants, according to the local organization Mission Action.

Balbuena said he’s accustomed to federal agents patrolling the area — the Israeli Consulate and Colombian Embassy are nearby — but has recently noticed them positioned behind pillars or parked vehicles near the immigration court.

“It’s like they don’t want to be seen,” he said, pointing to a July 1 photo he took of three Department of Homeland Security agents standing behind a San Francisco Police Department SUV.

Three police officers stand beside a black and white police SUV on a city street, while a motorcyclist passes by. The street sign reads &quot;Sutter.&quot;
Federal agents wait outside immigration court July 1. | Source: Amando Balbuena

A barista in a Montgomery Street cafe who requested anonymity described Tuesday’s clash as “harrowing.”

“A lot of food places are run by Latinos, so it’s a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “It’s hard to process that people are kidnapping people not even based on reality, but just their skin color.”

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an email that enforcement operations “are highly targeted and are not resulting in the arrest of U.S. citizens.” She said 70% of those arrested are immigrants living in the country illegally who have been convicted or have pending criminal charges.

“What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are illegally in the U.S. — not their skin color, race, or ethnicity,” she said.

Waiting inside Proper Food, immigration attorney Phil Albert said he works primarily with undocumented people from Ukraine. News of raids and arrests scares them, he said.

A man in a plaid shirt stands on a bustling city street with several vehicles and bicycles nearby. Tall buildings and a bright blue sky are in the background.
Immigration attorney Phil Albert advises clients to appear for appointments over Zoom. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Whenever possible, he’s opting for clients to appear remotely over Zoom for their immigration appointments. If they can’t, he urges their loved ones to stay home, out of fear they’ll be detained while waiting outside court.

“If they want to make people afraid, it’s working,” he said.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Donald TrumpDowntownImmigrationNews