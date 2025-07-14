The Standard’s Sports Quiz: Giants and MLB All-Star Game edition

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

San Francisco Giants players have a mixed track record at the Midsummer Classic.

A franchise with a long history of producing superstars has been well represented at the All-Star Game by the likes of Willie Mays, Juan Marichal, and Barry Bonds, but in recent years, Giants players haven’t exactly seized the spotlight.

Seven different Giants hitters have combined to go 0-for-16 at All-Star Games since 2012, a drought that won’t end until at least 2026. Last year, Logan Webb gave up three earned runs in an inning of work, joining Johnny Cueto and Tim Lincecum among Giants pitchers who have allowed multiple runs in the Midsummer Classic since 2009.