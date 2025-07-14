Valkyries playoff picture: Here’s how the expansion team can make a push

What will it take for the Valkyries to crash the postseason party? Here’s a look at what they’ve done well, what they must improve, and where they go from here.

After impressing with a 4-1 homestand in late June, Golden State has since faltered on its road trip and now sits at 10-10 with just two games to go until the All-Star break. The team has counterbalanced momentum from playing in front of sellout crowds at Chase Center with inconsistency and less efficient performances on the road.

As the WNBA season nears its halfway mark, the Valkyries have emerged one of the league’s biggest stories as the expansion team continues to make unexpected waves.

What’s working well?

The Valkyries’ top-tier defense is undoubtedly a highlight from the first half of the season. At their peak, the WNBA’s newest team owned the No. 2 defensive rating in the league, but slipped to No. 4 after atypical defensive lapses — they allowed 30-plus points to Aces stars A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young — cost them Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas. Head coach Natalie Nakase has adamantly repeated her vision for her team: to have the most disruptive defense in the league, day in and day out.

The team’s showing in the defensive half court has offset some offensive struggles. The Valkyries are 10th in the WNBA in points per game and average the lowest field goal percentage in games won of any team. At the same time, the Valkyries have held their opponents to a 40.1% shooting clip — the lowest in the league.

Disruption and discipline under the rim in the battle for boards has also defined Golden State’s aggressive style of play. After 20 games, the Valkyries are tied for second in rebounds per game and, in their wins, they average 30.4 defensive boards, a league-high. Recent All-Star selection Kayla Thornton paces the team with 7.2 rebounds per game, while forwards Laeticia Amihere and Temi Fagbenle each add more than 5.5 per matchup.

The frontcourt is also expected to receive a substantial boost when 6-foot-4 center and expansion draft selection Iliana Rupert joins the team from France in the coming days.

Golden State has seen a meaningful uptick in its long-range shooting efficiency as the Valkyries shot a measly 26.7% from three-point range in their first 10 games, but improved to 34.4% in their last 10 games.