The new location won’t be a carbon copy of its predecessors. It’s not only the largest Ebiko yet but also the first to offer seating and beer and sake. “One of the main things customers tell us is, ‘Oh, we wish that there was somewhere to sit,’” Liu says, “and we’re always recommending a park or a bench.” The North Beach restaurant will have half a dozen tables, and diners are more than welcome to take their seared salmon aburi nigiri to go.

With the larger kitchen, Liu plans to expand the sashimi offerings, which wasn’t possible at the limited space downtown. He says the first San Francisco Ebiko lends itself to the weekday lunch crowd, which means he has to prep everything before the rush hits at 11 a.m. He hopes to have more time to break down fish and prep donburi and maki rolls at the North Beach location, which will operate seven days a week and stay open until at least 5 p.m. He expects the new Ebiko to become a lunch stop for North Beach residents who work from home and a weekend destination for picnickers headed to Washington Square Park.