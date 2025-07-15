“These concerts in the park are so contentious with local neighborhoods, so the whole reason they’ve condoned this is to keep it organized and prevent noise impact with the local residents,” Henderson said.

For vendors who were unable to secure a site at JFK Promenade, or are looking for a more unsanctioned vibe, plans are underway to erect an auxiliary Shakedown at Pier 48, where the band fronted by Grahame Lesh, son of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh, is slated to play. Another market could emerge at the storied crossroads of Haight and Ashbury, where Powers said she plans to extend the hours of her store. Prepping for three days of festivities, she’s already calling the weekend “the tie-dye hippie Olympics.”