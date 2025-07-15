“WTF?? We don’t need more office space and skyscrapers, are you actually serious?” a commenter posted in response to Mayor Daniel Lurie touting the proposal on Instagram .

Last week, that mandate took the form of something so outsize some said it’s delusional. Hines’ pitch to redevelop PG&E’s former headquarters at 77 Beale St. would add 1.65 million square feet of office space in a market that is currently one-third vacant.

The partners announced a $1.5 billion joint venture to construct large infill developments in prime locations across North America. Hines would provide its real estate expertise and contacts, while Korea’s National Pension Service, or NPS, would bankroll the projects. Hines co-CEO Jeffrey Hines said the partnership had a “new mandate” to build.

Fresh off building, then selling, Salesforce Tower in 2020, Texas developer Hines seized the moment to deepen its relationship with a main backer: South Korea’s national pension fund.

“This project has all the live, work, play components that we’re trying to encourage,” said Leigh Lutenski, director of joint development at the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

In addition to demolishing PG&E’s former HQ, Hines intends to renovate two historic office buildings at 215 and 245 Market St. and convert most of the 25 Beale St. office building to 120 residential units, while adding open space, restaurants, and storefronts.

Hines and NPS paid $800 million in 2021 for the site, which comprises seven buildings bounded by Market, Main, and Beale streets. At the time, the deal broke the record for highest price paid per square foot for San Francisco real estate.

While some say the proposal is backward thinking, real estate experts say such development is in line with the history of San Francisco, which over the decades has seen tenants flock to new developments while abandoning older buildings.

The 76-story structure would stand at 1,225 feet — 15 stories higher than Salesforce Tower — which would make it the tallest building on the West Coast. All 1.5 million square feet of office space currently at the city block are vacant, according to a Hines spokesperson.

As for whether the city needs more office space given its glut of supply, she said the issue isn’t location but, rather, the existing built environment “doesn’t necessarily provide what people want.”

This new proposal is far more ambitious than a previous version pitched by Hines, which sought only to update existing office spaces while erecting one new tower: an 808-unit residential building. Using similar projects as a guide, it may take Hines upward of a decade to construct its latest proposal.

A record 34.8% of San Francisco’s 86.4 million square feet of office space is vacant, according to Cushman & Wakefield. That figure doesn’t include the former PG&E building, as it was never listed for lease after the sale.

If Hines’ project is brought to the market, it would have a negligible impact on the city’s vacancy rate. Meanwhile, the overall office stock is likely to shrink as properties are converted or demolished. The vacancy rate for new or fully renovated office properties downtown is 17.8%, Cushman & Wakefield says.