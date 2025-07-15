Eavesdrops: A Giants-Dodgers friendship, Judge on Bonds, and more All-Star details

The Olympics is close to the time of year MLB generally hosts its All-Star Game, causing a logistics issue, but commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday it could be worked out with an extended midseason break. The San Francisco Chronicle reported the Giants could host the All-Star Game so that both the Olympics and All-Star Game occur on the West Coast, but Manfred told us while the Giants have requested to be All-Star hosts in coming years, they aren’t near the front of the line, because other clubs have waited longer. Most of those are in the East: Toronto (which hosted in 1991), Boston (1999), and Baltimore (1993). We’re told if MLB in the Olympics is a reality, placing the All-Star Game in San Diego would be more reasonable. We’re also told there have been no concrete talks of a Giants-hosted event in ’28.