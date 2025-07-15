A San Francisco planning commissioner was warned more than a decade ago that she risked a conflict of interest if she continued to vote on projects involving her former employer, a document obtained by The Standard shows.

In spite of that warning, commissioner Kathrin Moore voted to approve multiple projects linked to Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the internationally renowned architecture firm, from which she retired as an associate partner in 1999. All the while, Moore continued to receive annual $15,000 retirement payments from the firm, known as SOM.

In response to an investigation into her conduct by The Standard, Moore said in a statement Monday that she would no longer vote on projects involving SOM.

“To remove even the appearance of any impropriety regarding my actions going forward, I will recuse myself from participating in any decisions relating to any project in which SOM is involved,” she wrote.

Moore, who was first appointed to the Planning Commission in 2006 and now serves as its vice president, approved the SOM projects even after being told in 2012 by the city attorney’s office that her votes could breach city and state ethics rules because of her financial interest in the company. In a four-page memo from April of that year, Andrew Shen, a deputy city attorney at the time, said he was writing to “confirm our prior advice” about potential conflicts of interest related to decisions Moore made regarding SOM in her capacity as a city official.