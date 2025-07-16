22 fun things to do this week, from a caviar gala to a rooftop circus

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).
Interactive art experiences, including plein air painting, dot Market between 5th and 6th for this all-ages event, along with DJs, dance contests, and drinks for sale.
The museum’s art-covered roof patio hosts DJ sets courtesy of Seattle station KEXP, and seven floors of galleries are open if your ears need a break. Limited tickets are sold on-site.
- Website
- SFMOMA
- Date and time
- Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m.
- Address
- SFMOMA, 151 Third St.
Noise Pop curates a lineup of live music at this new entertainment district where you can drink in the streets, check out food pop-ups, play beer-pong, and watch the Giants on a big screen.
- Website
- Block party
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 4 to 10 p.m.
- Address
- 240 Front St.
If you can brave the long lines, this waterfront market features dozens of food vendors, more than 100 craft booths curated by West Coast Craft, DJs, a full bar, and lovely sunset views.
- Website
- Off the Grid
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 4 p.m.
This weekly block party at Mint Plaza features local favorite J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science playing jazz house.
- Website
- Minted
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Mint Plaza
Snuggle up with dozens of adoptable cats at KitTea while cellist Susanna Porte plays classical and modern music. The $40 ticket includes a drink.
- Website
- Cello & Chill
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 7 to 8 p.m.
- Address
- KitTea, 1266 Valencia St.
A historic building will transform into a temporary roller disco playing hits by Michael Jackson and Prince.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Address
- 937 Mason St.
The house music legend headlines this “As You Like It” party with an all-night set, joined by David Harness and a second room of local selectors.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Public Works, 161 Erie St.
This SF crew curates a lineup of hypnotic house and tech DJs headlined by Mari.Te and Lis Sarroca in a steamy secret location.
- Date and time
- Friday, July 18, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Celebrate SF’s cutest walking street with Circus Bella shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., plus carnival games, prizes, and space to relax on Patricia’s Green at this free block party.
- Website
- Hayes Valley Carnival
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
- Address
- Hayes and Octavia streets
Twenty local breweries pour unlimited tastings alongside live music, food trucks, and lawn games at this benefit for the Parks Conservancy in the Presidio.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
The electronic crooner plays an intimate DJ set under Audio’s skylight, with the Funktion-One sound system.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Audio SF, 316 11th St.
Catch a night of live journalism, music, and storytelling featuring reporters from The Standard, including Culture Editor Emily Dreyfuss, as well as KQED, Mother Jones, and Muni Diaries, for fans of the old Pop-Up Magazine.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m.
The “This ain’t our first roe-deo” Western gala will feature 40 pounds of caviar, plus bands, elevated hors d’oeuvres, and lasso performances at the gorgeous Saint Joseph’s Arts Society.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Detroit Burning Man techno crew red.it.be throws a pre-playa warehouse party bathed in its signature red lights, with hypnotic sets at high BPMs from Fait Accompli, tsurantino, Tomio Ueda, and Clarity.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
This inclusive underground party features NYC’s Evelyn and cmd_ctrl shaking up a secret warehouse ’til sunrise with pounding techno and a custom light system.
- Date and time
- Saturday, July 19, 10 p.m.
A mile of Valencia Street goes car-free with live music, games, dancing, and family fun on SF’s hippest thoroughfare that’s now approved for outdoor drinking.
- Website
- Sunday Streets
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and a band bring old-school circus energy to two free shows at Salesforce Park’s rooftop amphitheater.
- Website
- Circus Bella
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 20, 1 and 3 p.m.
The master of frenetic remixes and glam funk rockers play the redwood forest in the Sunset. (Chromeo plays a pre-party at Space 550.) Last-minute tickets are available Saturday.
- Website
- Stern Grove Festival
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 20, 1 p.m.
Part performance art, part celebrity-dog birthday party, Falkor returns to Gray Area for a meet-and-greet and party alongside mind-bending DJs. The pooch will somehow perform an experimental noise set.
- Date and time
- Sunday July 20, 3 p.m.
- Address
- Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.
The Bay Area’s funniest and fiercest amateur burlesque stars strip for the crown in this cheeky showdown hosted by RedBone.
- Date and time
- Sunday, July 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Address
- Oasis, 298 11th St.
Tickets sell out fast, so we’re giving you an early heads-up that Tony of Tony’s Pizza is hosting two blocks of unlimited slices, bagels, beer tastings, and live music in the heart of North Beach to raise money for local charities.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m.
- Address
- 1630 Stockton St.