The San Francisco Standard
Culture

22 fun things to do this week, from a caviar gala to a rooftop circus

What events are worth checking out this week? We'll help you choose.

A lively group of performers in colorful costumes and hats pose energetically in front of a cityscape, with some playing musical instruments.
Catch Circus Bella at the Hayes Valley Carnival or Salesforce Park. | Source: Emil Alex
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone (a third-party service).

Unstaged Mid-Market block party 

Interactive art experiences, including plein air painting, dot Market between 5th and 6th for this all-ages event, along with DJs, dance contests, and drinks for sale.

Website
Unstaged
Date and time
Thursday, July 17, 4 to 7 p.m. 
Address
Event map

‘Rooftop Radio’ at SFMOMA

The museum’s art-covered roof patio hosts DJ sets courtesy of Seattle station KEXP, and seven floors of galleries are open if your ears need a break. Limited tickets are sold on-site.

A lively group of people at an outdoor event are smiling, cheering, and holding drinks, with a woman in a white jacket raising her hands in excitement.
Source: Adam Jacobs/SFMoMa
Website
SFMOMA
Date and time
Thursday, July 27, 6 p.m.
Address
SFMOMA, 151 Third St.

Fridays on Front Street

Noise Pop curates a lineup of live music at this new entertainment district where you can drink in the streets, check out food pop-ups, play beer-pong, and watch the Giants on a big screen.

People on street.
Source: Downtown SF Partnership
Website
Block party
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 4 to 10 p.m. 
Address
240 Front St.

Fort Mason Center night market

If you can brave the long lines, this waterfront market features dozens of food vendors, more than 100 craft booths curated by West Coast Craft, DJs, a full bar, and lovely sunset views.

Website
Off the Grid
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 4 p.m.
Address
Fort Mason Center, 2 Marina Blvd.

Minted downtown party

This weekly block party at Mint Plaza features local favorite J Boogie’s Dubtronic Science playing jazz house.

Website
Minted
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 5 to 9 p.m. 
Address
Mint Plaza

Cello & Chill cat cafe concert

Snuggle up with dozens of adoptable cats at KitTea while cellist Susanna Porte plays classical and modern music. The $40 ticket includes a drink.

Website
Cello & Chill
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 7 to 8 p.m. 
Address
KitTea, 1266 Valencia St.

Presidio pop-up roller disco 

A historic building will transform into a temporary roller disco playing hits by Michael Jackson and Prince.

Website
Church of 8 Wheels Golden Gate
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 8 to 11 p.m. 
Address
937 Mason St.

Danny Tenaglia extended set

The house music legend headlines this “As You Like It” party with an all-night set, joined by David Harness and a second room of local selectors.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 9 p.m.
Address
Public Works, 161 Erie St.

Texture Summit rave 

This SF crew curates a lineup of hypnotic house and tech DJs headlined by Mari.Te and Lis Sarroca in a steamy secret location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, July 18, 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.
Address
Secret location

114th Hayes Valley Carnival 

Celebrate SF’s cutest walking street with Circus Bella shows at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., plus carnival games, prizes, and space to relax on Patricia’s Green at this free block party.

A group of performers in colorful costumes joyfully pose in front of a red circus tent with streamers flying above them, under a clear blue sky.
Source: Emil Alex
Website
Hayes Valley Carnival
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
Address
Hayes and Octavia streets

Parks4All Brewfest

Twenty local breweries pour unlimited tastings alongside live music, food trucks, and lawn games at this benefit for the Parks Conservancy in the Presidio.

Two women walk dogs at a lively outdoor event. People sit on blankets, tents are in the background, and there's a cheerful, bustling atmosphere.
Source: Kelly Sullivan/Parks Conservancy
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 12 to 4 p.m.
Address
Civil War Parade Ground, Presidio

Chet Faker daytime set 

The electronic crooner plays an intimate DJ set under Audio’s skylight, with the Funktion-One sound system.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 1 p.m.
Address
Audio SF, 316 11th St.

San Francisco Story Fest

Catch a night of live journalism, music, and storytelling featuring reporters from The Standard, including Culture Editor Emily Dreyfuss, as well as KQED, Mother Jones, and Muni Diaries, for fans of the old Pop-Up Magazine.

Woman speaking at a theatre.
Source: StoryFest
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 7 p.m.
Address
Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave.

National Caviar Day party 

The “This ain’t our first roe-deo” Western gala will feature 40 pounds of caviar, plus bands, elevated hors d’oeuvres, and lasso performances at the gorgeous Saint Joseph’s Arts Society.

Three women are joyfully dancing in a vibrant room with purple lighting, surrounded by other people. One holds a drink, while another has her arm raised.
Source: The Caviar Co.
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 7 to 10 p.m.
Address
Saint Joseph's Arts Society, 1401 Howard St.

Do You Like Tiekno? rave

Detroit Burning Man techno crew red.it.be throws a pre-playa warehouse party bathed in its signature red lights, with hypnotic sets at high BPMs from Fait Accompli, tsurantino, Tomio Ueda, and Clarity.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Address
Secret location

Recoherence rave

This inclusive underground party features NYC’s Evelyn and cmd_ctrl shaking up a secret warehouse ’til sunrise with pounding techno and a custom light system.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, July 19, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Sunday Streets in the Mission

A mile of Valencia Street goes car-free with live music, games, dancing, and family fun on SF’s hippest thoroughfare that’s now approved for outdoor drinking.

Two kids play street soccer, with others walking nearby. A boy in a white shirt chases the ball, while a boy in a black jersey watches. There's a mini goal ahead.
Source: Sunday Street SF
Website
Sunday Streets
Date and time
Sunday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address
Valencia between Duboce Avenue and 26th Street

Circus Bella at Salesforce Park

Acrobats, aerialists, clowns, and a band bring old-school circus energy to two free shows at Salesforce Park’s rooftop amphitheater.

Website
Circus Bella
Date and time
Sunday, July 20, 1 and 3 p.m.
Address
Salesforce Amphitheater, 65 Minna St., fourth floor

Girl Talk and Chromeo at Stern Grove

The master of frenetic remixes and glam funk rockers play the redwood forest in the Sunset. (Chromeo plays a pre-party at Space 550.) Last-minute tickets are available Saturday.

Website
Stern Grove Festival
Date and time
Sunday, July 20, 1 p.m.
Address
19th Avenue and Sloat Boulevard

Falkor’s 12th Birthday

Part performance art, part celebrity-dog birthday party, Falkor returns to Gray Area for a meet-and-greet and party alongside mind-bending DJs. The pooch will somehow perform an experimental noise set.
 

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday July 20, 3 p.m.
Address
Gray Area, 2665 Mission St.

Nudie Nubie’s burlesque finals

The Bay Area’s funniest and fiercest amateur burlesque stars strip for the crown in this cheeky showdown hosted by RedBone.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, July 20, 7 to 9 p.m.
Address
Oasis, 298 11th St.

Pizza, Bagel & Beer Festival

Tickets sell out fast, so we’re giving you an early heads-up that Tony of Tony’s Pizza is hosting two blocks of unlimited slices, bagels, beer tastings, and live music in the heart of North Beach to raise money for local charities.

People are at a pizza event, with chefs and attendees posing by pizza displays. One person is tossing dough, demonstrating a pizza-making skill.
Source: SFIAC Foundation
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m.
Address
1630 Stockton St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

CultureEventsOutgoers