The Giants’ front row seat to All-Star Game chaos: ‘A perfect way to end this’

“Nobody knew. We were all like, ‘Is this really how all this is going to happen?’ ”

“Dave Roberts comes down and goes, ‘Guys, you won’t believe this. If the game ends in a tie, I pre-selected three guys for a Home Run Derby. That’s how we’re going to finish it.’

ATLANTA –Two outs into the ninth inning of an All-Star Game that never will be forgotten, the National League manager shared something in the dugout that never was uttered on a Major League Baseball diamond.

Want the latest Bay Area sports news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here to receive regular email newsletters, including “The Dime.”

“Yeah,” Rooker said, “they had Schwarber and Pete over there, two guys built for Home Run Derby, so they had an advantage.”

“I honestly had no clue this was a thing,” Giants All-Star Logan Webb said. “We heard who was going to do it, and I was super excited to see Stowers in it, and then they said Schwarber and Pete. and I’m like, ‘All right we’re going to win.’ ”

The derby hitters were selected Monday by the managers — Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda for the AL and Kyle Stowers, Kyle Schwarber, and Pete Alonso for the NL, all of whom were going to come off the bench to play the second half of the game — but most folks in the dugouts weren’t given a heads up until just before the postgame theatrics began.

“I saw a guy running in from center field, and he had the L-Screen,” said Ray, referring to the protective screen for batting practice pitchers, “and we’re like what is going on right now?”

Tuesday, after the National League took a seemingly comfortable 6-0 lead, the American League made a dramatic comeback, beginning when the Giants’ Randy Rodríguez coughed up a three-run homer in the seventh inning to Brent Rooker of the A’s, and tied the score in the ninth.

Three years ago, MLB and the players’ union agreed to a new way to decide All-Star Games that are tied through nine innings: a Home Run Derby involving three players from each league taking three hacks apiece.

As Roberts was in the NL dugout alerting his players what was to come, Rooker was in the AL batting cage taking a half-dozen swings off Yankees coach Travis Chapman, the designated AL derby pitcher.

Rooker went first and homered twice in three swings, and Stowers hit one for the NL. Arozarena’s second-round homer made it 3-1, AL. Then came Schwarber, the mighty Phillie who homered on all three swings to put the NL ahead 4-3.

The jaw-dropping power display prompted all the NL players along the first-base line, including Webb and Ray, who were glad they stuck around until the bitter end, to erupt in joy

“I told Scharber afterward, ‘Dude, you’re just cool, you’re just a cool dude,’ ” Webb said.

It was Aranda’s turn, and he hit the outfield wall with his second swing but finished with no homers. That clinched it. No need for Alonso to come to the plate. The NL won the first All-Star swing-off 4-3 and the game 7-6. Schwarber was named MVP even though he went 0-for-2 with a walk pre-derby.

Right away, it was easy to dream, no matter how farfetched, that this rule could carry over to the offseason, not that anyone seriously believed it would happen. But on this night, when weirdness prevailed, it seemed anything was possible.

“I have a group text with other players around baseball,” Webb said, “and they said we should never play an extra-inning game again. We should always end games just like that. It should be just straight Home Run Derby.”

Let’s take this fantasy a few steps further. Who would be the three Giants chosen for such a tie-breaking derby? Webb suggested Heliot Ramos, Matt Chapman, and Rafael Devers. As the last pitcher to hit a home run before the universal DH rule went into effect, Webb briefly wondered if he’d be able to join Tuesday’s derby.

“I wanted to, but I think Buster (Posey) would’ve called and yelled at somebody,” Webb said.

The third Giants All-Star missed out on all the late-night festivities. After Rodríguez’s rough seventh inning, he walked to the clubhouse, showered, and exited without addressing the media. For someone with a microscopic 0.86 ERA, in a season with minimal failure, he apparently wasn’t accustomed to sticking around and providing explanations.