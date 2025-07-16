The city says this spa is selling sex. Its staff wouldn’t let us leave

“Empire Relaxation Spa is blatantly operating as a brothel and is an ongoing nuisance for the surrounding community,” a spokesperson for the city attorney’s office said in a statement. “The owners have been warned multiple times to cease the illegal activity at the property, but they continue to break the law.”

The inspector left, having spent one minute inside the massage parlor. It was one of several operations officials have conducted at Empire Spa since 2019, which are detailed in a civil lawsuit filed Friday by City Attorney David Chiu. The suit alleges the business is a brothel under the guise of a “relaxation spa.”

So, in February, the Public Health Department sent an undercover operative inside the O’Farrell Street spa in the Tenderloin. The inspector witnessed seven female employees wearing lingerie and see-through clothing and asked for a massage.

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Each of the 10 massage rooms across two floors contains little more than a massage bed, a generic painting — usually a landscape or a geisha — and a “spa essential oil energy stone” inside a labeled suitcase.

None of the defendants responded to requests for comment, but I visited the spa unannounced Monday evening to speak with employees. As I walked in, I was ushered toward a booking log by a woman wearing a flowing, cream-colored dress. Identifying myself as a reporter, I asked about the city’s lawsuit, and she said she had no knowledge of it. Seemingly nervous, she offered to give me a tour. I asked if I could photograph the massage rooms, and she consented.

The complaint names as defendants Ricky A. Lee, the spa’s operator, along with property owners Richard Bocci, Deborah Bocci, and the Bocci family trust. They are accused of running the business “as a public nuisance that substantially endangers the health, welfare, and safety of the citizens.”

When I again brought up the allegations, other workers, sitting within earshot in the neon-lit waiting room, left in a hurry; some headed toward a kitchen at the rear of the first floor and others disappeared upstairs.

Typically, when I’m reporting a story, this is the point where I get kicked out of the business. I’ve been thrown out of at least one Target and two Apple stores. I’ve even been ejected from a San Francisco supportive housing site. One time, the head of security called my boss as I was wandering around a mall asking about rampant shoplifting.

But I’ve never been told that I can’t leave.

As I was making my way toward the exit, another worker clad in a tight red dress confronted me. At the same time, another threatened to call 911.

“You can’t leave unless you delete the photos,” she said, blocking the exit.

I assured her that no workers could be seen in the photos. She repeatedly demanded that I delete them and said workers thought I was a city inspector, despite the fact that I had identified myself as a reporter. During the roughly 10-minute exchange, she stood by the door as two other women stood to either side of me. At one point, one tried to take my notebook. After I agreed to delete the images (she demanded that I also delete them from my trash folder), she said “someone from the business” was en route to meet me and invited me to sit and wait near the entrance. She did not identify the person who was coming.

Feeling unsafe, I gave them my card and left.

An hour later, around 7 p.m., an unknown number rang my phone. A man who identified himself as a San Francisco Police Department officer said he had been called to Empire Spa in response to a report that someone had taken photos inside without permission. He asked me to confirm whether I had deleted the photos, which I did. He thanked me and ended the call. I emailed the SFPD to confirm that it was an officer who had called but received no response.