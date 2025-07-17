One day after the Mission’s kitschiest burger joint served its final tots, we know what’s set to replace it: a diner specializing in chicken-fried steak.

Seth Stowaway, who recently closed his Michelin-starred live-fire restaurant Osito after a three-and-a-half-year run, tells The Standard he’ll be taking over the former WesBurger ’N’ More space to open a tribute to his Texas roots, tentatively called Chicken Fried Palace.

He’d been mulling the concept over for several years, trying to find the right space for a casual, family-friendly restaurant. WesBurger’s closure felt like the neighborhood was losing something, so Stowaway jumped at the opportunity.

Chicken-fried steak, he emphasizes, is not the same thing as fried chicken. Rather, it’s a tenderized cube steak dredged in spiced flour, deep-fried, then nearly drowned in a salty, peppery, white gravy — a quintessential Southern comfort food. “It comes from German settlers bringing their schnitzel to cattle country,” he says, “combined with my love of all things diner.”